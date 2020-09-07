Out of the box? What are the Fins thinking/QB backups... (TL;DR)

Rosen released

Fitzpatrick doesnt have much left

Ruddock on practice squad

Perry drafted as slot WR(some QB experience)

Bowden aquired as WR(some QB experience)

Close a game in which you are winning.

Steal a game in which you are losing.

Steal a couple of games or even finish the season in case the starter goes on IR.

Close a game in which you are winning.

Steal a game in which you are losing

Steal a couple of games or even finish the season in case the starter goes on IR.

Main backup QBs have an acual role in the normal offense.

Less money/assets invested in marginal QBs who wont get you anywhere anyway.

Opposing teams having to continuously spend practice time preparing for something thats unlikely to occur.

If it all goes to ****s, better draft pick.

The conventional way of managing the backup position is having a backup to run your offense in the event that your starter goes down, preferably a young guy with upside as those are usually cheap and... have tangible upside.There are a couple of things you could expect from you backup QB though, here are some of them:Right now, it seems most NFL teams assign the same guy for all of those needs. Is there a different way? I think we can all agree that it's hard as **** to win in this league without a top 15 QB, and that on average, backups will be part of the top 25-60 QB's in the NFL. So what the NFL as a whole is trying to do right now when their starter goes down is trying to win games with the approximate same system with a much lesser QB.What if instead, teams just completely switched gears when the starter goes down and went with a completly different offense with a QB with completly different skillsets? And what if those QBs actually could hold a role(WRs, RBs...Whatever) in the main offense when the starter is healthy?Moore/Fitpatrick in this case would be conventional backups while Perry/Bowden would be your unconventional backups for discussion sake.Depending on the actual lead, most teams will look to skew the run/pass ratio towards running as you're looking to limit mistakes from a guy just off the bench who's likely not as good as the QB who got you up on the scoreboard. In this case you're not asking the conventional guy to create anything. Just dont **** it up while handing the ball off and make the easy throws.It gets interesting. When you are losing, it pretty much means your starter wasnt getting it done to begin with, most of the time, you're going to ask a worst player to do a better job in the same system. Now guys who like to gamble have an edge here, Fitzpatrick and Moore are the perfect example, they're always looking for a spark and it really doesnt matter as you are already losing, whats the worst that could happen right? On the other hand, most NFL backups dont have that mentality, they're trying to be Brady and they're horrible at it...You mostly cant count on your traditional backups to get you all the way, yes Nick Foles, I know... It happens but I raise you Matt Moore in Pitts.... Most of the time, and its quite understandable, teams will ask worse QBs to do the same job as the starter, he fails miserably and thats that...What if when the starter goes down you go completely off script running some kind of exoctic college offense you have players already on team to run? Whats the worst than could go wrong, comparively to a conventional backup? Im sure there are some flaws in this thinking, in fact Im positive there are... But there's a chunk of positives in going that way, especially when your starter is on his rookie contract. here are some of them off the top of my head:Now this is not a prediction, but I find it interesting that Rosen has been released and 2 playmakers who have QB experience were brought in while Ruddock sits on the practice squad. Im trying to get a read on what they're doing and this is what I came up with... I dont think its that far fetched TBH... Flame away...