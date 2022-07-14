 Out of Towners & Who Are You? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Out of Towners & Who Are You?

A bit of classic rock never hurts.

I first put up this thread 30 years ago on the old Herald forum, It exploded and was easily one of the best ever. It is simple, we have Dolphins Phans from all over everywhere on this forum.
Why are you a Phan? How did it happen? Any good stories? Soo many Great ones I've heard.

Also, we added a bit on ourselves to make us more than a name which is optional. For example:

I am So Be aka Joe. I was a project manager in construction and now own a consulting firm, lived mostly on South Beach with Pa, Ct, Ca, N'Awlens and the Bahamas for some time.
Been a Phinatic longer enough to know better (:-)) and suffered through the Miami Misery for WAY TOO MANY YEARS, as have we all.

They say misery loves company and guess there is a special place for that of Dolphins Phans. I am a part of that Until Death Do We Part!!!
 
Pleased to meet you @So Be. I first became a fan from Northern BC, Canada I think when I watched a game at 10 years old in my basement by myself. It was the Bears in 1985 and from that moment on I watched with growing zeal. I am a school principal and still live in Northern BC. I missed the great years and hope to soon be able to watch some meaningful games in the playoffs again.

a moment that still hurts. I was playing hockey and billeting in a house where I had to fight to keep the game on the only tv and sadly watched as a kicker from San Diego ended the Dolphins season....not sure what game that was but can remember too many of those moments and not enough great ones.....YET
 
I am from upstate NY in the heart of Buffalo territory. Found the Fins at the wee age of 5 when my older cousin's rooted for them. I think coming from an Italian family and Marino being drafted plus the perfect 72 season is what made them fans when they were younger. So 40+ years of rooting for Miami for me now. I've been legit sad three times over professional sports my entire life, the day Dale Earnhardt died, the day Don retired and the day Dan retired.

Pissed off is another story................too many times to count 🤣 🤣 🤣
 
The Ghost (AKA Stamos) hails from Bethlehem, Pa......The city that created this country, a huge part of the world and was instrumental in the industrial revolution. Also the birth place of indoor plumbing (thanks Moravians).

Been a Dolphins fan since the mid 80's as a young child I remember watching a Monday Night Football game (I contend it's possible it was the 85 Bears MNF game, I just don't remember) but I do remember being captivated by No.13's ability to throw a football. I was hooked. That was my guy and this was my team. I thought I was going to be the next Dan Marino til I was about 12 years old.

I took pride in being the "anti-philly" guy when it came to sports although I became a Sixers fan when they got Allen Iverson. But overall I don't really care for much (sports wise) outside of the Miami Dolphins and a distant second is my Ohio State Buckeyes. I take a lot of pride in being the anti-Penn State guy too.

As a child of Greek immigrants, there was no push in my house hold to watch American football. It was soccer only. Some of you know I am pretty obsessive about the topics I discuss, well it wouldn't surprise anyone to know my dad is the exact same version of myself just with European soccer. I just couldn't get into it, still can't.

Growing up in the 80's and 90's direct tv wasn't a thing yet so needless to say I missed a lot of games and would just to tune into SC for the highlights, although I am very grateful we were a big national draw and would get 4-6 prime time games a year. You'd expect that with the games highest paid and most talented player playing for the Dolphins. When the internet rolled around and you could live listen to games on yahoo, that was a game changer for me. Even though I couldn't watch them all, knowing what was happening in real time was exciting. Then the illegal video feeds started to become a thing. That was GREAT but short lived. And the feed was scrambled but it was soooooooo much better than nothing.

Fast forward to the late 90's and I'm in my late teens, I started begging pops for the Sunday ticket. No way he said, too much money. So that's when I told he had to go to a sports bar and sit there for 3 hours while I watched the game. To his credit, he did it. He sat there drinking diet cokes, waited three hours for the game to end and took me home. I am still thankful for that. And very thankful for the cold weather games he took me to at the Meadowlands. We never lost a game that I've been to and that started with the games my dad sat there miserably as I cheered on my team. I was 3-0 watching the Dolphins at Giants stadium against the Jets before taking my first trip to Miami.

My first home was majestic. All 3 of the home games I've been to are memorable. September 22nd, 2002. Bye bye Ricky, bye bye streak. 30-3, and with that the 8 game losing streak to the Jets was no more. Oranda Gadsden's stretched out Air Jordan logo catch came in that game too.

2nd game in Miami, Buffalo 2005. Lee Evans catches 3 TD's in the first quarter from JP Losman, who's parents are sitting right behind me. Great. That first half sucked. Walked out of that building high fiving every single person willing to put there hand up to mine, which was every single person not wearing Bills gear. Chambers breaks the team record for receptions and scores the comeback clinching TD on 4th down with about 15 seconds to go.
 
Shouldn't it be "Out of Towners" instead of "Our of Towners" ??
Kannapolis NC (20 miles north of Charlotte). Back when I was a youngster the Panthers were not a thing. I really wasn't in to sports. Met a guy that became my best friend during that time who loved all things sports related. So I started watching NFL. He said I had to pick a team, and I had a older brother stationed at Homestead, and I always loved going on vacation down to see him so I asked if Miami had a team and he said yes, the dolphins. I guess this was about 1981. David Woodley was QB and we lost to the Redskins in the SB the following year. Then we drafted Dan and I have been suffering along with everyone else ever since. I am 54 and dream of seeing one Super Bowl victory before I die. There are 32 teams and I have been a fan for about 41 years so it would seem we are past due, but I am not liking my chances.
In 2017 I got the news that I had stage 4 lymphoma, that had spread to 4 organs and that was probably going to be my last football season (they gave me very little chance to make it another year). I didn't want to go out without seeing a SB win so I decided I was going to have to find another way. I turned down chemo, and surgery and went with alterative DIY medicine and was cancer free in about 11 months. My body began healing the damage done from the cancer and less than 2 years I was nearly all the way back. People think I'm lying but it is actually true that one of my biggest reasons for fighting so hard was to see a Super Bowl victory.
A lot of people during that time would ask if I thought it was unfair to have terminal cancer in my 40s. I would always say yep, I have never even gotten to see my dolphins win a super bowl. It really is funny the things that turn out to be important when your life is on the line.
God let me live a little longer, and I hope it is to see a SB win. The other thing I really want to see is a tornado. If I see a tornado and a dolphins title I can truly RIP. If I don't make it I would appreciate someone bringing a tablet or laptop to my grave and letting me watch a replay of us winning a superbowl if it happens after I check out.
 
Ok I will chime in here. I am Mike, born and raised right here in Central Va. I became hooked on the Dolphins at the young age of 7 on Christmas Day 1971, overtime Victory over the Chiefs,to this day, longest playoff game ever.

My late Dad knew how much I loved the Dolphins. He began taking me to see the Dolphins and Colts in Baltimore almost ever season in the mid 1970’s. Of course the Colts relocated to Indy , so our annual trip ended also.

My first ever trip to a game in Miami, was the AFC Championship game in January 1993, of course we lost to Buffalo 29-10 that day. I have great Photos from that game, including pictures of Coach Shula Marino, Keith Jackson , Richmond Webb and many others.

Me and my late Pops last game together was Marino #13 Retirement night game against the soon to be Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens. We beat the Ravens that night.

I could go on more, but will end with this. I absolutely love my Miami Dolphins and will until the day they lower me 6 feet down in Gods Country. 🇺🇸💪
 
Wow Man, thank God you Beat Cancer. I have seen too many Folks I love succumb to Cancer, oh yeah **** Cancer.
 
Wow. Beating cancer to keep watching the Phins. Congrats on winning your battle!!! Having seen a tornado close, just watch youtube videos and keep your roof.

Hell Yeah Yes GIF by IFHT Films
 
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York.

I was vaguely aware of Broadway Joe and "the guarantee" as it was happening, but I and my family were not sport fans (and I was a toddler at the time).

The family relocated to the Fort Lauderdale area in 1974.

I went away to college at Emory in Atlanta in August, 1981.

I was feeling homesick, and after a few weeks in school I stumbled on a group of South Florida kids that would get together every Sunday afternoon in the AMUC (student union) and watch the Dolphins game.

I started going and really looking forward to those few hours every week (as I learned the players, the history, the nuances of the game).

That season ended with the incredible playoff loss to the Chargers. To say I was hooked was an understatement. The following year the Super Bowl loss to Washington. The following year the arrival of Danny.

I haven't missed a snap of Dolphins football since the 1981 season.

On a personal note, I'm an attorney, I've worked in law enforcement for the government for the past 20 years. I'm a professional musician (guitar and vocals), I have one of the rarest and most valuable golden age (1930s and 1940s) comic book collections in the Southeast, band manager, tour manager, booking agent.

I have two sons, both married, one lives a few minutes away, one lives a couple hours up the road in Orlando. One grandson, 1 year old, a second on the way.

Life is good.
 
I wish you all the best and hope you do keep winning that battle.
 
I’m an out of towner but not always. I grew up in Hialeah. The Fins games were always on Tv in our house every Sunday throughout my childhood. Now I’m living up in Jets/giants territory, drive by their stadium everyday going to and from work. I’ve also lived in New Orleans, and North Wisconsin.
 
Fin fan from the heart of Patriots country, Massachusetts.

I have told this story here before but I am a Dolphin fan because when I was a kid i though sharks were cool(still do and they are)and since a dolphin looks like a shark i chose Miami to cheer for.

Simple as that.

The only local team i cheer for is the Celtics and i do that out of sheer civic duty more than that i care how the team does, or what happens in the NBA at all.
 
One factor that I may also have in becoming a Dolphins fan might be that my older sister collected anything relating to dolphins growing up. This may have swayed me toward cheering for the Dolphins the first time I saw them.
 
Originally from Massachusetts living in NH now and a season ticket holder. Really fell in love with the Fins after watching the 1981 AFC Divisional Game against the Chargers. Still in my opinion the greatest game ever played.... game still haunts me
 
