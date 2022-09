kdog69 said: I don't expect the Fins to come out with a L this coming Sunday but we are playing Bill Belichick and you he will be prepared. My question is how will you as a fan react? I'm sure there will be a lot of firing/benching talk but we all know that New England is coming here to leave with a W. Click to expand...

I will be happy for the Dolphins to be at least 2-2 after the first four games. Winning the game against the Patriots would be great but I have felt all along that the Dolphins will be a much improved season at the end of the season, no matter how they begin the season.It would suck to lose to the Patriots but it’s a long season and I’m certainly not going overreact if the Dolphins lose this weekend. I just wish Jones wasn’t out the first four games on defense. Because without him at CB, the secondary is likely to be a question mark until his return.