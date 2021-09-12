 Over/Under for quitting after 1 season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Over/Under for quitting after 1 season?

DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
6,887
Reaction score
4,864
I'll take the over, but a definite retirement after year two due to "health reasons"....

 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
14,664
Reaction score
11,619
Like I said when he was hired, control freaks like him and Saban aren’t good fits for the new NFL. Too many other people have their hands in what you’re doing, but they never have to face the music because they get to remain obscure.

Meyer coaches his own special teams to give you an idea.

They would’ve been better fits as head coaches in the NFL 30 years ago. The league was different then. You have to be a “Yes” man to be a head coach in the NFL. Otherwise they start rumors about your temper and so forth. Pro football teams are run like circuses - or corporations - whichever you prefer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom