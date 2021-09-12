Over/Under for quitting after 1 season?

Like I said when he was hired, control freaks like him and Saban aren’t good fits for the new NFL. Too many other people have their hands in what you’re doing, but they never have to face the music because they get to remain obscure.



Meyer coaches his own special teams to give you an idea.



They would’ve been better fits as head coaches in the NFL 30 years ago. The league was different then. You have to be a “Yes” man to be a head coach in the NFL. Otherwise they start rumors about your temper and so forth. Pro football teams are run like circuses - or corporations - whichever you prefer.