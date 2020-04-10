Over/Under - Where Does Tua Get Drafted?

phishxhead
Ring Of Honor
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2005
- Messages
- 2,693
- Reaction score
- 46
Setting the over/under at 3.5 - Where does Tua get picked?
Bonus points for predicting exact team and pick.
Bonus points for predicting exact team and pick.
This. I’m thinking we’re going to see a top 5 like this:3rd to the Phins.
I guess we could go your route and go crazy for other team’s garbage.Yall going crazy for Tua...
Right, so he's just bandying about falsehoods to hurt his reputation and impact himself professionally? Ok.I don’t think anything has changed when it concerns Tua. He won’t drop past 6. The claims by Lombardi have no factual evidence to support them. I don’t know how I am supposed to believe he broke his throwing wrist twice in spring ball and was throwing 2 days after he was first seen with a brace. I promise you that is not how wrist injuries work; it would be weeks before he could grip a ball with enough strength to throw it.