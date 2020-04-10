Over/Under - Where Does Tua Get Drafted?

Over/Under - Where Does Tua Get Drafted?

  • Total voters
    24
  • This poll will close: .
P

phishxhead

Ring Of Honor
Joined
Feb 9, 2005
Messages
2,693
Reaction score
46
Setting the over/under at 3.5 - Where does Tua get picked?

Bonus points for predicting exact team and pick.
 
P

phishxhead

Ring Of Honor
Joined
Feb 9, 2005
Messages
2,693
Reaction score
46
I think with additional injuries playing into the narrative and the lack of ability to examine him due to the virus - the likelihood that he slips past 3 has increased. Still think that In the end the Fins trade up and take him at 3
 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
3,502
Reaction score
1,992
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
I'd sure take the under. He will not be there if we just sit still. I can feel it. The Patriots could trade up and get Tua. Then we can be kicking ourselves for at least another decade. There's a lot of Dolphin love for Herbert lately but pre draft horse manure is mostly just that. If we sit still one of the big splash guys will come up and snag Tua. I'm thinking about Gruden, Belichik, Elway, someone like that will jump ahead of us and monkey screw us. ( I cleaned it up) Tua is ascending because there's a huge hype job going on.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,462
Reaction score
5,493
Location
Marco Island
Impossible to say. Like predicting a tornado's path and doing it a week in advance. Could go first, could drop to the 20s who knows. I don't even know what I'm having for lunch and it's 12:16...
 
Aqua and Orange

Aqua and Orange

Poster With A Porpoise
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 14, 2005
Messages
7,173
Reaction score
1,359
Location
Paradise (New Jersey)
I’m guessing 3rd to the Chargers, but man I’d love Miami to get Tua at 3 instead.

My ultimate, all time Finheaven members losing their **** move would be Miami trading up to 3...to select Herbert. Couple that with New England getting Love or Hurts and the servers on this site would spontaneously combust.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
340
Reaction score
638
Age
30
Location
New York
I don’t think anything has changed when it concerns Tua. He won’t drop past 6. The claims by Lombardi have no factual evidence to support them. I don’t know how I am supposed to believe he broke his throwing wrist twice in spring ball and was throwing 2 days after he was first seen with a brace. I promise you that is not how wrist injuries work; it would be weeks before he could grip a ball with enough strength to throw it.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,462
Reaction score
5,493
Location
Marco Island
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I don’t think anything has changed when it concerns Tua. He won’t drop past 6. The claims by Lombardi have no factual evidence to support them. I don’t know how I am supposed to believe he broke his throwing wrist twice in spring ball and was throwing 2 days after he was first seen with a brace. I promise you that is not how wrist injuries work; it would be weeks before he could grip a ball with enough strength to throw it.
Click to expand...
Right, so he's just bandying about falsehoods to hurt his reputation and impact himself professionally? Ok.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom