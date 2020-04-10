Over/Under - Where Does Tua Get Drafted?

I'd sure take the under. He will not be there if we just sit still. I can feel it. The Patriots could trade up and get Tua. Then we can be kicking ourselves for at least another decade. There's a lot of Dolphin love for Herbert lately but pre draft horse manure is mostly just that. If we sit still one of the big splash guys will come up and snag Tua. I'm thinking about Gruden, Belichik, Elway, someone like that will jump ahead of us and monkey screw us. ( I cleaned it up) Tua is ascending because there's a huge hype job going on.