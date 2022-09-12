Overreaction Monday!!!

Thr Dolphins are making the Playoffs and McDaniel will win this team a Superbowl in 23' after we fix the oline this comming offseason.



The Jets are the worst team in the NFL.



The Patriots will only win 6 games tops,, Mac Jones sucks and will be exposed as the year goes on.



The Bills and the Chiefs will meet in the AFC title game. The winner will win the Superbowl.



The Chargers, Broncos and Raiders will eat each other alive none of them will amount to anything special.



The Bengals will miss the playoffs.



The Ravens will win their division, Browns will be 2nd - Both make the playoffs.



The Steelers sneak into the last wildcard spot.



The Colts are overrated but still win their division.



The Titans miss the playoffs bc Tannehill is an F tier QB, noone but the Colts makes the playoffs from this trash division.



To the NFC......



The Eagles will win their division and may be the #1 seed bc their schedule is the easiest in NFL history.



Giants will finish ahead of the Cowboys, but behind the Commanders.



The Bucs win the NFC with ease. Then they will get destroyed by Buf or KC in the Superbowl and Brady will retire again..... only to unretire again.



The Falcons are awful and will have the #2 pick in the draft behind the Jets.



Saints will get a Wildcard spot bc Jamis Winston is the most underrated QB in the NFL.



The Cardinals are on in-season hard knocks... and we will all witness the firing of Kingsberry bc they will be dog s***.



Packers will not rebound like years past and will miss the playoffs.



Bears suck, Fields is trash. They won this week but no they still suck. They miss the playoffs.



The Rams will miss the playoffs bc Stafford has a serious elbow injury that the Rams won't be able to cover up for long.



The 9ers will go 0-8 before putting Jimmy G in and they will go on a run and finish 7-10.



Vikings will win their division, Jefferson is the best WR in the NFL.



That pretty much covers it I think... what did I miss guys????