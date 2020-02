This is a sensible approach, they are in rebuild and it wouldn't shock me if they started to accumulate 2021 stock with a view to get in position to draft Lawrence or Fields. They have a big decision to make on Christian McCaffrey also. 2nd contract RBs are not en vogue right now, especially ones with a lot of wear on their tires and as the guys on the draft-dudes pod said if they are in re-build do they want to waste his best years ? If they were to trade him, they will get some capital, that would make them a danger to move up though.