Panthers rebuild, CMC, Joe Brady, Joe Burrow, Bengals

So w a new HC, OC and a 'Bridge' QB, CMC will both, see his salary skyrocket and his production slowly dip.



Even if they paid him and he turned out to deliver on his new contract, he will probably turn 30 before his new surrounding cast catches up to speed.



CMC is the Panther's trump card in all of this. Does anybody else see them trading him for picks and trading these picks to the Bengals for #1? Or trade him straight to the Bengals?



CMC, #7, a 3rd and 4th for #1, a 5th and 6th.



I think it'd be perfect for both teams.