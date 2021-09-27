 Parallels with start of last season, will history repeat? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Parallels with start of last season, will history repeat?

Soca casual

Soca casual

Club Member
Joined
Sep 1, 2017
Messages
816
Reaction score
980
Location
Swindon UK
I recall last season we went 1-3 to start and the sky was falling but after a while the line did start to gel and we went on a run and won10 games.

This year we find ourselves in a potentially similar situation (poor OL play, poor QB play ineffective running game) and there were (are) shouts for the OCs head.

Granted things feel worse this year with the tua injury and the brutal schedule for opening 5 games, but is there hope for a similar turn around in the coming weeks when Tua returns and the line and offence in general begins to sort itself out?

In my view, any team losing it’s starting QB for a tough schedule of games will likely struggle and just try to get through the other end and then look forward, shouldnt that be a more realistic expectation for us all?
 
13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
28,883
Reaction score
86,257
Location
Institutionalized in PA
Soca casual said:
I recall last season we went 1-3 to start and the sky was falling but after a while the line did start to gel and we went on a run and won10 games.

This year we find ourselves in a potentially similar situation (poor OL play, poor QB play ineffective running game) and there were (are) shouts for the OCs head.

Granted things feel worse this year with the tua injury and the brutal schedule for opening 5 games, but is there hope for a similar turn around in the coming weeks when Tua returns and the line and offence in general begins to sort itself out?

In my view, any team losing it’s starting QB for a tough schedule of games will likely struggle and just try to get through the other end and then look forward, shouldnt that be a more realistic expectation for us all?
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom