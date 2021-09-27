Parallels with start of last season, will history repeat?

I recall last season we went 1-3 to start and the sky was falling but after a while the line did start to gel and we went on a run and won10 games.



This year we find ourselves in a potentially similar situation (poor OL play, poor QB play ineffective running game) and there were (are) shouts for the OCs head.



Granted things feel worse this year with the tua injury and the brutal schedule for opening 5 games, but is there hope for a similar turn around in the coming weeks when Tua returns and the line and offence in general begins to sort itself out?



In my view, any team losing it’s starting QB for a tough schedule of games will likely struggle and just try to get through the other end and then look forward, shouldnt that be a more realistic expectation for us all?