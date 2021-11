tommyp said: i don't know, maybe it's me, but wouldn't it drive you nuts if the team was winning and you aren't on the field to contribute?? i can't speak for their pain tolerance but i would hope they are doing everything possible to get on the field.

fuller i hope is gone after this year. As for Parker, i want to keep him and he better give us a team friendly restructured deal for all the money he has stolen. (yup, dreaming) Click to expand...

I could see it with Parker. Last time he was up to get paid, I don't recall any issues at all, got a decent deal and that was it. Pretty sure he even mentioned availability and other strikes against him as part of the negotiation, he's self aware.That said I'm not sure it's worth taking up that WR 1/2 spot with him being so injury prone, maybe he stays around as a role player again if price is right. Otherwise time to try someone else there.