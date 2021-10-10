Parker out

Austin Tatious said: Oh no. Frustrating. Let’s look at Preston at that spot. I think he can perform. Click to expand...

Given how they are used (should be), I don't think it's much if a drop off. DVP is better on slants, and generally across the middle, where he can use his size as a shield, but as far as throw it up, and let the reciever go get it, they are on par with each other. DVP has better (surer) hands. PW is better at body contorting acrobatics. Neither is an exceptional route runner.