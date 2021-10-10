Parker out

Given how they are used (should be), I don't think it's much if a drop off. DVP is better on slants, and generally across the middle, where he can use his size as a shield, but as far as throw it up, and let the reciever go get it, they are on par with each other. DVP has better (surer) hands. PW is better at body contorting acrobatics. Neither is an exceptional route runner.Oh no. Frustrating. Let’s look at Preston at that spot. I think he can perform.
Don't forget the big contract extension.Sky is blue. DVP another first round bust in a long line of them. Looking forward to the day he’s no longer on the team
I wouldn't say he's a bust.Sky is blue. DVP another first round bust in a long line of them. Looking forward to the day he’s no longer on the team
I posted this elsewhere but last week you could see some uninspiring routes by Parker. Totally rounding them off, not making sharp cuts. Honestly it looked like poor effort. He might have gone into “what’s the point“ mode but that is an unacceptable attitude. Do your own job and let the chips fall where they may.Neither is an exceptional route runner.