Parker out

What else is new. Not sure why we keep relying so much on a guy that's proven to be unreliable.
 
Guy's a bum. I've had enough of him.
 
Sky is blue. DVP another first round bust in a long line of them. Looking forward to the day he’s no longer on the team
 
Given how they are used (should be), I don't think it's much if a drop off. DVP is better on slants, and generally across the middle, where he can use his size as a shield, but as far as throw it up, and let the reciever go get it, they are on par with each other. DVP has better (surer) hands. PW is better at body contorting acrobatics. Neither is an exceptional route runner.
 
Will prob re sign him …again. This guy is truly pathetic. No way he can’t play through some of these “injuries “. Soft as hell
 
Don't forget the big contract extension.

Guys had one good year, and honestly, sit there and TRY to remember how "great" it was. Nothing stands out about it at all.
 
I wouldn't say he's a bust.

He would make almost every NFL roster over the course of his career.

Having said that, he has been an overall disappointment, and his days here, and in the NFL in general, are likely coming to an end.
 
I posted this elsewhere but last week you could see some uninspiring routes by Parker. Totally rounding them off, not making sharp cuts. Honestly it looked like poor effort. He might have gone into “what’s the point“ mode but that is an unacceptable attitude. Do your own job and let the chips fall where they may.

Preston is not a superstar but he’s a big body too and he can make some physical catches in some tough situations.
 
Parker is a panzy.

I like the guy, and I like the player when he's actually on the field.... But his body is just not cut out to be a football player.
 
