NYNCDOLFAN
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2004
- Messages
- 2,260
- Reaction score
- 80
- Location
- Just moved to Charlotte.
We lose either way but maybe things play out a little different if Parker catches TD right in his hands
And Waddle's fumble when we had a great chance at getting points right before half if he just catches the darn punt. So many mistakes yesterday, and Parker's didn't give the ball to the other team. Bad play snowballs.So many things to hate about yesterday's game but that spell, featuring Parker's dropped TD, Wilson's dropped first down on second down and then Jakeem coughing the ball up on third down had me in almost disbelief.
Good point. I'd blocked that out as I'm so desperate for the guy to succeed.And Waddle's fumble when we had a great chance at getting points right before half if he just catches the darn punt. So many mistakes yesterday, and Parker's didn't give the ball to the other team. Bad play snowballs.
Parker hasn't made a career of dropping big play opportunities, unlike Grant who has fumbled or dropped as many opportunities as plays he's made or Wilson who is miscast as more than a minor role player.
Yeah, I really don't understand not kicking the FG's and making it 14-6 at the half.How about we kick some field goals?
By my account, it could have been 14-6 before the wheels fell completely off.
This whole doughnut thing become a stigma on the game. It's like we went from trying to stay in the game to just trying to score a point. It was a quickly eroding narrative that made us look like a HS team trying to prove we belonged.
Flo's head is on the pike for those ignorant decisions.
Give your team some confidence instead of making more obstacles for yourself.
It’s pretty amazing when you think about it. The o-line was so bad and they lost in a blowout and yet there are about 10 plays that a decent college team could have made to make it a game when it was still 14-0.We lose either way but maybe things play out a little different if Parker catches TD right in his hands
I understand it, but you gotta have better plays in order. There's a short yardage situation, the line hasn't blocked all game, and OC's have receivers running double moves like this is gonna be the play where the line magically blocks and we catch the defense sleeping for a 40 yard TD when we can barely get a pass off before our QB is hit.Yeah, I really don't understand not kicking the FG's and making it 14-6 at the half.