The Tannehills Have Eyes

The Tannehills Have Eyes

Parker catching a TD doesn't unfortunately change the fact our OL is garbage. A win would have just kept the issue from being addressed more seriously going forward.
 
C3CC3201-8FDD-4761-8EB4-6954B9AE31D5.gifMurphy’s law was on our side yesterday. Tua gets killed. Parker drops a TD. Wilson drops a catch at the 2 and might of got in. Grant fumbles at the 5. Waddle fumbles a punt.
 
LibertineOneThree said:
So many things to hate about yesterday's game but that spell, featuring Parker's dropped TD, Wilson's dropped first down on second down and then Jakeem coughing the ball up on third down had me in almost disbelief.
And Waddle's fumble when we had a great chance at getting points right before half if he just catches the darn punt. So many mistakes yesterday, and Parker's didn't give the ball to the other team. Bad play snowballs.

Parker hasn't made a career of dropping big play opportunities, unlike Grant who has fumbled or dropped as many opportunities as plays he's made or Wilson who is miscast as more than a minor role player.
 
Parker essentially turns 50/50 balls into 80/20. He's made all the catches, especially the tough ones. Hell, he made that huge grab with the toe tap on the deep ball last week in New England.

He's excused and he'll more than make up for it.
 
How about we kick some field goals?

By my account, it could have been 14-6 before the wheels fell completely off.

This whole doughnut thing become a stigma on the game. It's like we went from trying to stay in the game to just trying to score a point. It was a quickly eroding narrative that made us look like a HS team trying to prove we belonged.


Flo's head is on the pike for those ignorant decisions.

Give your team some confidence instead of making more obstacles for yourself.
 
Sirspud said:
And Waddle's fumble when we had a great chance at getting points right before half if he just catches the darn punt. So many mistakes yesterday, and Parker's didn't give the ball to the other team. Bad play snowballs.

Parker hasn't made a career of dropping big play opportunities, unlike Grant who has fumbled or dropped as many opportunities as plays he's made or Wilson who is miscast as more than a minor role player.
Good point. I'd blocked that out as I'm so desperate for the guy to succeed.
 
phinfan40353 said:
How about we kick some field goals?

By my account, it could have been 14-6 before the wheels fell completely off.

This whole doughnut thing become a stigma on the game. It's like we went from trying to stay in the game to just trying to score a point. It was a quickly eroding narrative that made us look like a HS team trying to prove we belonged.


Flo's head is on the pike for those ignorant decisions.

Give your team some confidence instead of making more obstacles for yourself.
Yeah, I really don't understand not kicking the FG's and making it 14-6 at the half.
 
NYNCDOLFAN said:
We lose either way but maybe things play out a little different if Parker catches TD right in his hands
It’s pretty amazing when you think about it. The o-line was so bad and they lost in a blowout and yet there are about 10 plays that a decent college team could have made to make it a game when it was still 14-0.
 
It wasn’t even a true drop, the only reason he should have caught it is because he’s talented enough that we expect him to make that play.

While certainly disappointing, that “drop” is about number 276 on my list of things from yesterday that were a problem.
 
Kick 2 FG's and Parker catches that one and the game would have been a hell of a lot closer

Woulda , shoulda , coulda I know
 
superphin said:
Yeah, I really don't understand not kicking the FG's and making it 14-6 at the half.
I understand it, but you gotta have better plays in order. There's a short yardage situation, the line hasn't blocked all game, and OC's have receivers running double moves like this is gonna be the play where the line magically blocks and we catch the defense sleeping for a 40 yard TD when we can barely get a pass off before our QB is hit.
 
