Partial List of Quarterbacks Miami Will Face in 2022

SF Dolphin Fan said: Barring injuries, Miami will face the following quarterbacks.



Josh Allen (2)

Rodgers

Watson

Burrow

Herbert

Jackson

Cousins



Let's draft another pass rusher! Click to expand...

F0$k ‘em. We played Brady twice a year for almost two decades. Why do so many people on here b!¥€h constantly about playing good QBs? These guys aren’t winning 12-14 games a year, every year like Brady. With the exception of Mahomes. But even he is becoming mortal. Hopefully we break the Bills streak and then some. Only 3 of those QBs even play on teams that finished ahead of us last year. With no WRs, bad coaching, chaos while we were on the field, Tua missing 5 games. I can’t stand you mother f0€h$4s always praising other teams players and talking sh!h about our players when our players are better. X is better than Jackson. Period. By a lot. Baker and AVG are better than Myles Jack. By a lot. We have great players on this team. Let’s see if Tua can get on that level with a little bit of competence around this offense.