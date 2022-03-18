 Partial List of Quarterbacks Miami Will Face in 2022 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Partial List of Quarterbacks Miami Will Face in 2022

SF Dolphin Fan

Barring injuries, Miami will face the following quarterbacks.

Josh Allen (2)
Rodgers
Watson
Burrow
Herbert
Jackson
Cousins

Let's draft another pass rusher!
 
So basically need to beat all other teams on the schedule, and about 2-3 of those. Better have the greatest draft ever and about 5 guys on our team competing for Most Improved Player.
Better come out of this draft with legit weapons to keep up. We know that the defense will fold vs above average qbs
 
Im a fan of another pass rusher. We have now Ogbah and Phillips, but if one goes down it does not look good. We need another one.
 
Barring injuries, Miami will face the following quarterbacks.

Josh Allen (2)
Rodgers
Watson
Burrow
Herbert
Jackson
Cousins

Let's draft another pass rusher!
Interesting that we’re playing Burrow and Herbert again in 2022
after beating both in 2020…

We have champions Defensive…
 
If we keep up with those teams next year then McDaniel should immediately get coach of the year with no voting.
At least we still get Captain Handoff twice, whatever the jets put together twice and Chicago, Pittsburgh and Detroit. Another cupcake row of qbs to get Miami their 7-8 wins lol
 
Barring injuries, Miami will face the following quarterbacks.

Josh Allen (2)
Rodgers
Watson
Burrow
Herbert
Jackson
Cousins

Let's draft another pass rusher!
F0$k ‘em. We played Brady twice a year for almost two decades. Why do so many people on here b!¥€h constantly about playing good QBs? These guys aren’t winning 12-14 games a year, every year like Brady. With the exception of Mahomes. But even he is becoming mortal. Hopefully we break the Bills streak and then some. Only 3 of those QBs even play on teams that finished ahead of us last year. With no WRs, bad coaching, chaos while we were on the field, Tua missing 5 games. I can’t stand you mother f0€h$4s always praising other teams players and talking sh!h about our players when our players are better. X is better than Jackson. Period. By a lot. Baker and AVG are better than Myles Jack. By a lot. We have great players on this team. Let’s see if Tua can get on that level with a little bit of competence around this offense.
 
F0$k ‘em. We played Brady twice a year for almost two decades. Why do so many people on here b!¥€h constantly about playing good QBs? These guys aren’t winning 12-14 games a year, every year like Brady. With the exception of Mahomes. But even he is becoming mortal. Hopefully we break the Bills streak and then some. Only 3 of those QBs even play on teams that finished ahead of us last year. With no WRs, bad coaching, chaos while we were on the field, Tua missing 5 games. I can’t stand you mother f0€h$4s always praising other teams players and talking sh!h about our players when our players are better. X is better than Jackson. Period. By a lot. Baker and AVG are better than Myles Jack. By a lot. We have great players on this team. Let’s see if Tua can get on that level with a little bit of competence around this offense.
LOL
 
