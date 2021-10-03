Passing down the middle/Going deep...Brissett or the OCs?

DolfanAdam
For nearly the entire game we saw Brissett working the edges for short passes, hardly any shots downfield, and I can literally only recall maybe a single pass down the middle. That is, until the forced fumble at the top of the 4th that seemed to enrage him on the sidelines.
Suddenly on the next series, he's taking shots downfield. With 5:40 left in the 4th, he's passing down the middle to great effect, easily connecting with Gesicki for 50 yards.
My question is this... is Brissett simply following the OCs (poorly) manufactured play calls, or did trailing by 17 points finally light a fire under his ***?
Why are we running such an unbelievably predictable offense, but when it seemingly no longer matters we start to open the playbook and take some chances?
I see a lot of blame placed on our O-Line, but there were many times where Brissett had ample time in the pocket, does he simply lack the ability to identify an open receiver downfield, or is this the product of our OCs?
I'm not defending Brissett's play, but it is interesting to me that from the minute he literally threw away the playbook, he seemed to do so symbolically as well.
I can't help but feel like he's playing handcuffed somehow. Because Tua was passing up the middle into double coverage, and Brissett wasn't even making attempts to until it was too late.
