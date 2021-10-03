Passing down the middle/Going deep...Brissett or the OCs?

I remember back when Tannehill was playing and Bill Lazor was taking heat for Tannehill throwing underneath, Lazor’s response was along the lines of, “In nearly every pass play there is a short, a middle, and a deep route. It is up to the QB when to take shots down the field.”



Of course, watching the game on normal TV is challenging to see because routes go out of view 10 yards or so beyond the LOS but I generally agree with what Lazor said.



Using today as an example, the deep throws to Parker weren’t a result of trickery by play design, it was Brissett willing to take a shot. Those plays are generally available all game.



The same issue was coming up last year as to why Fitz was throwing deep to Parker and Gesicki and Tua was not. Flo, Tua, Fitz, and Parker all said Tua had to trust Parker’s ability to win the 50/50 balls.



Ways OC’s can make a big difference besides play design is using motion, changing alignment so not to be predictable and situational play calling.



Of course, the OL comes into play.



Also, we don’t know the message Flo and the OC’s are telling the QBs. Back when Chad Henne was playing Sparano and Henning were telling him, “We want chunk plays, but don’t make any mistakes” which seemed to get in Henne’s head to not take chances unless the player is wide open. Terrible philosophy by the coaches.



Are the coaches telling Brissett to play safe, don’t turn the ball over, let’s win the field position game, and rely on our defense to win turnover battle?