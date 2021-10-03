 Passing down the middle/Going deep...Brissett or the OCs? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Passing down the middle/Going deep...Brissett or the OCs?

DolfanAdam

DolfanAdam

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2008
Messages
742
Reaction score
189
For nearly the entire game we saw Brissett working the edges for short passes, hardly any shots downfield, and I can literally only recall maybe a single pass down the middle. That is, until the forced fumble at the top of the 4th that seemed to enrage him on the sidelines.

Suddenly on the next series, he's taking shots downfield. With 5:40 left in the 4th, he's passing down the middle to great effect, easily connecting with Gesicki for 50 yards.

My question is this... is Brissett simply following the OCs (poorly) manufactured play calls, or did trailing by 17 points finally light a fire under his ***?

Why are we running such an unbelievably predictable offense, but when it seemingly no longer matters we start to open the playbook and take some chances?

I see a lot of blame placed on our O-Line, but there were many times where Brissett had ample time in the pocket, does he simply lack the ability to identify an open receiver downfield, or is this the product of our OCs?

I'm not defending Brissett's play, but it is interesting to me that from the minute he literally threw away the playbook, he seemed to do so symbolically as well.

I can't help but feel like he's playing handcuffed somehow. Because Tua was passing up the middle into double coverage, and Brissett wasn't even making attempts to until it was too late.
 
R

rlandn

Rookie
Joined
Jul 26, 2017
Messages
62
Reaction score
103
Age
48
Location
Winnipeg, Canada
DolfanAdam said:
For nearly the entire game we saw Brissett working the edges for short passes, hardly any shots downfield, and I can literally only recall maybe a single pass down the middle. That is, until the forced fumble at the top of the 4th that seemed to enrage him on the sidelines.

Suddenly on the next series, he's taking shots downfield. With 5:40 left in the 4th, he's passing down the middle to great effect, easily connecting with Gesicki for 50 yards.

My question is this... is Brissett simply following the OCs (poorly) manufactured play calls, or did trailing by 17 points finally light a fire under his ***?

Why are we running such an unbelievably predictable offense, but when it seemingly no longer matters we start to open the playbook and take some chances?

I see a lot of blame placed on our O-Line, but there were many times where Brissett had ample time in the pocket, does he simply lack the ability to identify an open receiver downfield, or is this the product of our OCs?

I'm not defending Brissett's play, but it is interesting to me that from the minute he literally threw away the playbook, he seemed to do so symbolically as well.

I can't help but feel like he's playing handcuffed somehow. Because Tua was passing up the middle into double coverage, and Brissett wasn't even making attempts to until it was too late.
Click to expand...
Brissett is horrible
 
Heinegrabber

Heinegrabber

Since 84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
5,936
Reaction score
1,687
Location
Carolina
The deep thing is directly from the OCs . MG was open early (behind the D with hands up ) and GIZZARD didnt even look. This BS has happened twice so its in the game plan. If we are so use to playing from behind we should take shots early not late when they are expecting them.

NOTE: He is no longer BRISKET. That is to fine of a meat. He is now GIZZARD.
 
B

BuffaloFinfan

Behind enemy lines
Joined
Nov 6, 2005
Messages
345
Reaction score
13
The offensive line wasn't the problem today. It was Brissett. Even on his fumble, he wasn't so pressured to not throw it away. And, if he only stepped up into the pocket he had a clear field to throw or run. I would guess that over half of the short passes were check downs. Normally, a play calling for a short route usually has another receiver/TE blocking downfield. Seems like he simply wasn't pulling the trigger for any plays downfield.

The only reason it seemed like he was throwing downfield near the end was due to the fact it was desperation time. That being said, he could have and should have done the same thing early on. Looked like Parker was a mismatch that should have been exploited earlier on.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,537
Reaction score
2,499
Location
San Antonio
Brisket was even less accurate today than he was last week. Parker and Gesicki bailed him out a few times, but overall he was way off. We won’t win many games where he’s that off…almost got lucky at LV, but he didn’t have a prayer today.

Even with all the conservative stuff…he single-handedly wrecked several plays.
 
phinsgohard06

phinsgohard06

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 7, 2011
Messages
365
Reaction score
52
Location
Orlando
The OCs aren't going to pick the perfect play every time. Brisset just sucks period. He is terrible at going through his reads. Combine that w a Oline that can't block at all. That's game.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,250
Reaction score
5,216
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
phinsgohard06 said:
The OCs aren't going to pick the perfect play every time. Brisset just sucks period. He is terrible at going through his reads. Combine that w a Oline that can't block at all. That's game.
Click to expand...
Picking a good play every now and then would be an improvement.
 
zach attach

zach attach

Starter
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
5,669
Reaction score
1,360
Location
Jax.
Does anyone else notice that no coaches or other players are around Brissett during the game? It's kike he sits all by himself. No coaches , not even Tua talking with him.
Just seems odd.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
6,513
Reaction score
8,326
I remember back when Tannehill was playing and Bill Lazor was taking heat for Tannehill throwing underneath, Lazor’s response was along the lines of, “In nearly every pass play there is a short, a middle, and a deep route. It is up to the QB when to take shots down the field.”

Of course, watching the game on normal TV is challenging to see because routes go out of view 10 yards or so beyond the LOS but I generally agree with what Lazor said.

Using today as an example, the deep throws to Parker weren’t a result of trickery by play design, it was Brissett willing to take a shot. Those plays are generally available all game.

The same issue was coming up last year as to why Fitz was throwing deep to Parker and Gesicki and Tua was not. Flo, Tua, Fitz, and Parker all said Tua had to trust Parker’s ability to win the 50/50 balls.

Ways OC’s can make a big difference besides play design is using motion, changing alignment so not to be predictable and situational play calling.

Of course, the OL comes into play.

Also, we don’t know the message Flo and the OC’s are telling the QBs. Back when Chad Henne was playing Sparano and Henning were telling him, “We want chunk plays, but don’t make any mistakes” which seemed to get in Henne’s head to not take chances unless the player is wide open. Terrible philosophy by the coaches.

Are the coaches telling Brissett to play safe, don’t turn the ball over, let’s win the field position game, and rely on our defense to win turnover battle?
 
Last edited:
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
4,227
Reaction score
7,526
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Brissett wasn’t reading, he‘s incapable of reading. Wide open guys in crossing patterns and mid posts but he kept checking down and throwing in the dirt. Not excusing the OCs because they’re middle school talent at best, but Jacobys mechanics and release just don’t cut it in the NFL.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom