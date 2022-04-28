 Pat Kirwin today on the best player in this draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pat Kirwin today on the best player in this draft

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,198
Reaction score
3,260
Location
SO CAL
Today Pat Kirwin said something that really impressed me. On their show, they were discussing who should be the first pick of the draft, and of course there was no clear cut answer. Kirwin though said something that I have believed true since looking at this draft class. He see's only one guy in the draft that will likely have a 10-15 year career and make multiple Pro Bowls.
Tyler Linderbaum. He said if drafting a guy #1 was based on the most likely guy to make the Hall of Fame in this class - it's Linderbaum.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom