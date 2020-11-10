Patrick Peterson impressed with Tua

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/...ua-tagovailoa-in-dolphins-win-over-cardinals/

"Very impressed on his ball placement," said Peterson. "The way he was able to sit in the pocket sometimes, where he was able to move around and also convert some very, very important third downs in some of those key drives for his offense.
Peterson was the first player right after the game to congratulate Tua. In that podcast they were specifically breaking down that 3rd and 9 completion to Parker when the Dolphins were backed up late in the
third quarter. Peterson said that he read the route combos on that play and jumped it expecting to get the int , but Tua beat him with the ball placement.
 
Dude has always been class. That key 93 yard drive the 3rd down play he was driving on that ball and it was out of Tua’s hand before Parker even broke out of his climb. And placed where Peterson just had to watch it be completed.

Not hard to see moments to understand how special he can be and I can dig the respect from an all pro guy who stands up for himself.
 
