Patrick Peterson impressed with Tua

pav13
Rookie
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2020
- Messages
- 3
- Reaction score
- 16
- Age
- 55
- Location
- Vancouver BC Canada
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/...ua-tagovailoa-in-dolphins-win-over-cardinals/
Peterson was the first player right after the game to congratulate Tua. In that podcast they were specifically breaking down that 3rd and 9 completion to Parker when the Dolphins were backed up late in the
third quarter. Peterson said that he read the route combos on that play and jumped it expecting to get the int , but Tua beat him with the ball placement.
"Very impressed on his ball placement," said Peterson. "The way he was able to sit in the pocket sometimes, where he was able to move around and also convert some very, very important third downs in some of those key drives for his offense.
Peterson was the first player right after the game to congratulate Tua. In that podcast they were specifically breaking down that 3rd and 9 completion to Parker when the Dolphins were backed up late in the
third quarter. Peterson said that he read the route combos on that play and jumped it expecting to get the int , but Tua beat him with the ball placement.