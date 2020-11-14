Patrick Surtain the II

H

HawaiiPhin31

Is there any way we can make this happen? I know we have X, Jones, and Iggy...

But our Houston pick might be around where he is projected to go.

Surtain was one of my favorite players back when I was a kid...what can I say...I'm a sentimental guy. I'd love to see his kid wear the same uniform and win a Superbowl.

Is it possible? Would we have to trade X?
 
XxfeensterxX

XxfeensterxX

To be honest before the Byron Jones signing I thought it could be a possibility if he had a good year and improved. I'd still love to have him but I don't see a spot for him with Jones and X on the outside. You never know , X could be traded in the offseason too. I just prefer having him on the roster as the veteran leader of the secondary.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

I was wondering the same thing. Looking at where the Houston pick currently falls, I could see that as a possibility.

Initially Surtain could play safety or nickel. Getting X. Howard, Jones and Surtain on the field together would make it so tough on opposing defenses.

More likely, the Dolphins would probably trade X. Howard if they drafted Surtain.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Byron Jones has played safety before so there is a possibility Miami moves Jones back to FS and plays with a secondary of Howard and Surtain at CB and Jones and Rowe at the Safety positions. When Jones signed with Miami, I had a theory he could be moved to safety at the tail end of his contract. Similar to what Rowe did last year.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

dolfan91 said:
Byron Jones has played safety before so there is a possibility Miami moves Jones back to FS and plays with a secondary of Howard and Surtain at CB and Jones and Rowe at the Safety positions. When Jones signed with Miami, I had a theory he could be moved to safety at the tail end of his contract. Similar to what Rowe did last year.
Could definitely see Flores doing that. If Parsons and Sewell are gone, which seems likely at that current #7 spot, Surtain could be BPA there.

My one "concern" is that Miami could also be outside the range to get Chase, Smith, or Waddle with that 1b pick. There are some quality receivers beyond those three, but I'd love to see one of them with the Dolphins.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

They already have a ton of money tied up at the CB position so it would not make a bunch of sense to draft another one that high.

And Miami did not pay Jones all that cash to move to safety.

I agree that the CB position looks like it may be the highest rated guys when Miami uses Houston's pick, but that means you find a team who actually needs a CB and move down.
 
J

jbyrd850

Prior to drafting Noah in the first last year I wanted Surtain on the fins. I don’t see how it’s possible now unless we traded X, which I don’t want to do unless a team gives us a Tunsil type offer.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
jimthefin said:
They already have a ton of money tied up at the CB position so it would not make a bunch of sense to draft another one that high.

And Miami did not pay Jones all that cash to move to safety.

I agree that the CB position looks like it may be the highest rated guys when Miami uses Houston's pick, but that means you find a team who actually needs a CB and move down.
That's really the truth. On a rookie contract, Miami would be able to work it out initially, but eventually would have to make some tough choices like perhaps trading X. Howard.
 
M

MiamiMuss

Let's get 1 thing straight here.Did anyone watch Jonea at Safety in Dallas?.if anyone is entertaining this idea then you didnt he was Horrible.
Surtain is a top 5 pick atm.Hard to be able to grab him without trading up.
 
XxfeensterxX

XxfeensterxX

I can't see Jones moving to safety anytime soon, not only would it make him the highest paid player at the position , safety doesn't play to his strengths.
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Surtain makes a lot of sense honestly. Initially he gives us an upgrade at nickel and gives us probably best secondary In NFL. Can slide In for Howard or Jones if we have an injury and we can still use our blitz schemes. Then eventually can take over full time with Igbo at Corner when we need to let Jones and X walk to pay Tua
 
