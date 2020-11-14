Patrick Surtain the II

HawaiiPhin31
Is there any way we can make this happen? I know we have X, Jones, and Iggy...
But our Houston pick might be around where he is projected to go.
Surtain was one of my favorite players back when I was a kid...what can I say...I'm a sentimental guy. I'd love to see his kid wear the same uniform and win a Superbowl.
Is it possible? Would we have to trade X?
