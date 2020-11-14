Patrick Surtain the II

dolfan91 said: Byron Jones has played safety before so there is a possibility Miami moves Jones back to FS and plays with a secondary of Howard and Surtain at CB and Jones and Rowe at the Safety positions. When Jones signed with Miami, I had a theory he could be moved to safety at the tail end of his contract. Similar to what Rowe did last year. Click to expand...

Could definitely see Flores doing that. If Parsons and Sewell are gone, which seems likely at that current #7 spot, Surtain could be BPA there.My one "concern" is that Miami could also be outside the range to get Chase, Smith, or Waddle with that 1b pick. There are some quality receivers beyond those three, but I'd love to see one of them with the Dolphins.