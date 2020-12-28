 Patriots Bills Monday Night | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Patriots Bills Monday Night

I was talking with a buddy and he asked me who we should be rooting for tonight. I said we probably want Buffalo to lose since NE is out of it. But, then I wasn't sure if there are scenarios where it's better for us if the Bills win? Does anyone know?
 
Doesn’t really matter. Bills win they are still in control of 2 seed. Bills lose will need Steelers to lose the Cle for 2 seed.

nothing that happens tonight will stop Bills from playing their starters week 17. That ship sailed with the Colts loss.
 
I would think we would want the Bills to loose. This would move Pitt to #2 and might give them incentive to beat the Browns which would get us in the playoffs.
 
Thanks for the help!! You guys are great. Now I can call my friend back and sound really smart!!
 
We need someone with covid to go to the Bills hotel and hang out in the lobby
 
On the other hand if you think we can beat the Bills in week 17 then you would root for a Bills victory against the Patriots.

2 losses by Bills to end the season would setup a 3rd match up between Bills #4 and Dolphins #5. Hard to beat a team 2 weeks in a row.
 
Bills won't want to go into playoffs on a 2 game losing streak. Let them blow out the Pats tonight making them think they are ready for the playoffs.
 
Just because the starters will play doesn’t mean they play the entire game. Pittsburgh is resting players. Buffalo will probably play starters and start taking them out. Especially when they see the scoreboard showing browns beating Steelers. Number 2 and 3 seed are not that different. Unless it impacts you in therms of having to play ravens or Miami. You rather play Miami.
 
2 and 3 seed are much different.

1. Home fans
2. Stay at your house not hotel
3. 2 home games (maybe 3)
4. Home facilities
5. No Travel
6. Buffalo January Weather
7. Possibility of road to SB going through Buffalo
8. Won’t have to travel until AFC Championship game worst case.
9. Less exposure to a potential COVID issue in playoffs staying in your little bubble.

Yeah they will make sure they have their 2 seed. So they will win tonight and play starters to win next week.

McD has been true to his word. If there is something to play for they are playing for it.
 
