Patriots Bills Monday Night

bane said: Just because the starters will play doesn’t mean they play the entire game. Pittsburgh is resting players. Buffalo will probably play starters and start taking them out. Especially when they see the scoreboard showing browns beating Steelers. Number 2 and 3 seed are not that different. Unless it impacts you in therms of having to play ravens or Miami. You rather play Miami. Click to expand...

2 and 3 seed are much different.1. Home fans2. Stay at your house not hotel3. 2 home games (maybe 3)4. Home facilities5. No Travel6. Buffalo January Weather7. Possibility of road to SB going through Buffalo8. Won’t have to travel until AFC Championship game worst case.9. Less exposure to a potential COVID issue in playoffs staying in your little bubble.Yeah they will make sure they have their 2 seed. So they will win tonight and play starters to win next week.McD has been true to his word. If there is something to play for they are playing for it.