Patriots-Bills playoff just started on NFLN, 8:00 pm.

The Ghost
Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2005
- Messages
- 8,224
- Reaction score
- 11,392
- Location
- Allentown, Pa
If anyone cares to watch our rivals and share there thoughts in real time.
I am always itching for football talk and the draft talk isn’t much fun this year.
I’m guessing I’ll be talking to myself a lot in this thread, just like IRL.
I am always itching for football talk and the draft talk isn’t much fun this year.
I’m guessing I’ll be talking to myself a lot in this thread, just like IRL.