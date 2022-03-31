 Patriots-Bills playoff just started on NFLN, 8:00 pm. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Patriots-Bills playoff just started on NFLN, 8:00 pm.

If anyone cares to watch our rivals and share there thoughts in real time.

I am always itching for football talk and the draft talk isn’t much fun this year.

I’m guessing I’ll be talking to myself a lot in this thread, just like IRL.
 
AyyJayy said:
**** em
Ya. I’m hoping our guys are watching this.

NE is garbage. JC Jackson was the best thing about that defense.

And idiot Dan Orlovsky said we are still behind them in the division because “they are still New England”.
 
The Ghost said:
If anyone cares to watch our rivals and share there thoughts in real time.

I am always itching for football talk and the draft talk isn’t much fun this year.

I’m guessing I’ll be talking to myself a lot in this thread, just like IRL.
I can’t believe we actually went up against Buffalo twice last year with that OL.

Jaelen Phillips needs to be a force against Josh Allen.
 
