Patriots cheating again.

SCOTTY

SCOTTY

I wonder how many times they've been able to pull that move off
 
PASQUALE

PASQUALE

Who recorded this? If you did, you have evidence of this occurring on live television. Send this to the NFL HQ's is New York. Show it to ****head Goodell, Show it to the league Officials of Officiating. Show it to the Dallas Cowboys they probably would want to see it too and it may have occurred repeatly in the game (you never know). This is why this team cheats all the time since 2000. When things don't go their ***triot Way they cheat since 2000 its who they are. Bill Belechick is a balant cheater, Tommy Homo Brady is a balant ****sucking cheater . Officials officiating for the the ***triots are balant ****sucking cheaters. The NFL cheats for these pricks. Total an utter bullshit! **** the ***triots ****ing pricks!
 
Spiff

Spiff

I saw this in an article and in that article they also explained why it happened. It was supposed to be 1st and 10 at the 14 yard line. The refs placed the ball at the 15 yard line for the first down which is the actual mistake. They later recognized it and moved the 1st down marker which is what you see in the video. They did not advance the spot of the football though. So yeah, the refs did the Patriots another solid.
 
phins_4_ever

phins_4_ever

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Haha the Pats fans all crying about bad officiating today is gold. The Refs been saving them for years with crap calls. I agree there was some bad officiating in that game, but how many times have we seen them get freebies from penalties that didn’t happen.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Finfan83nj said:
Haha the Pats fans all crying about bad officiating today is gold. The Refs been saving them for years with crap calls. I agree there was some bad officiating in that game, but how many times have we seen them get freebies from penalties that didn’t happen.
Like the gift they got when Brady was picked w :19 to go in the title game last year. Called a bogus neutral zone infraction on KC like 10 minutes after the play. Payback.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

royalshank said:
Like the gift they got when Brady was picked w :19 to go in the title game last year. Called a bogus neutral zone infraction on KC like 10 minutes after the play. Payback.
Or the bogus roughing the passer that gave New England a free first down, when it was 3rd and long I believe. That guy barely touched Brady’s shoulder.

Or the bogus tripping calls in the Dallas game on their final drive, where Dallas was almost in FG range. The league even said that was a bad call if I remember correctly. I mean we could go on and on about these terrible calls in their favor.
 
SmokyFin

SmokyFin

They've been caught cheating two times yet it's pretty much brushed under the rug and rarely mentioned. Does anyone really believe that those two occasions were and ARE the only ways they cheat?? Please, those were just the times they've been caught. God knows what those scumbags really do.
 
