Patriots cheating again.

The Patriots cheating is so blatant and in so plain view (if one pays attention) these days because they can do it and it is sanctioned by the league.
I'd like to see a wider view. For the guy to move the chain 1 yard requires the guy at the other end to move.
The one where we sacked Brady on a blitz and Vernon tried to recover it and instead it knocked out of bounds? Instead of 4th and like 45 they got a 1st and 10? That idiotic call?i will still never get over that illegal batting call
Chiefs equipment arrives in time for Patriots game
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001085209/article/chiefs-equipment-arrives-in-time-for-patriots-gameAfter a shipping mishap, the Kansas City Chiefs' equipment has arrived in time for the team's game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday afternoon, a Chiefs spokesperson confirmed to NFL.com.
Like the gift they got when Brady was picked w :19 to go in the title game last year. Called a bogus neutral zone infraction on KC like 10 minutes after the play. Payback.Haha the Pats fans all crying about bad officiating today is gold. The Refs been saving them for years with crap calls. I agree there was some bad officiating in that game, but how many times have we seen them get freebies from penalties that didn’t happen.
Or the bogus roughing the passer that gave New England a free first down, when it was 3rd and long I believe. That guy barely touched Brady’s shoulder.Like the gift they got when Brady was picked w :19 to go in the title game last year. Called a bogus neutral zone infraction on KC like 10 minutes after the play. Payback.