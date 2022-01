This game was always going to be played in the same time slot as the Bills game. Because of the AFCE Championship hanging in the Balance. The League wasnt going to give one team or another an advantage of knowing what occurred in the other game.



Example Bills at 4:25 Would know if they need to win to keep the Division if NE played at 1:00. So if you beat them the Bills could rest everyone. This is keeping meaningful games in all timeslots.