Patriots just tried out 6 players, 4 WR's and 2 DB's.
Expected to sign a WR.
The WR is Treadwell, originally a 1st round pick for the Vikings.
I just wonder if they won't try to slip him in "under the radar" to try a special play utilizing him to make a td late in the game.
Just an observation.
