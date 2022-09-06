 Patriots just tried out 6 players, 4 WR's and 2 DB's. Expected to sign a WR. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Patriots just tried out 6 players, 4 WR's and 2 DB's. Expected to sign a WR.

Ray R

Ray R

Patriots just tried out 6 players, 4 WR's and 2 DB's.

Expected to sign a WR.

The WR is Treadwell, originally a 1st round pick for the Vikings.

I just wonder if they won't try to slip him in "under the radar" to try a special play utilizing him to make a td late in the game.

Just an observation.
 
Average Joe

Average Joe

Don’t know if this is good enough to require you to start a thread but I appreciate it. Thanks!! Anything that has to do with playing the upcoming opponent I would like to hear about it, so once again thanks bro.

You never know what those cheaters might have up their sleeve. BB Will do anything to score a win.
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

Ray R said:
Patriots just tried out 6 players, 4 WR's and 2 DB's.

Expected to sign a WR.

The WR is Treadwell, originally a 1st round pick for the Vikings.

I just wonder if they won't try to slip him in "under the radar" to try a special play utilizing him to make a td late in the game.

Just an observation.
I do not recall Treadwell being anything but a DVP type with less ability.
 
Ray R

Ray R

My thought was their bringing in an "unknown" WR with some meaningful NFL experience 4 or 5 days before we play them could leave us "unprepared" for him when he pops up on the field.

This would confuse our defenses enough that he could get open and score.

Anyway, just a thought.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

So they will lose by 28 instead of 35.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Treadwell has been pretty much a bust. His best season was 34 catches, 434 yards. I see bringing him in as a desperation move. Their feeling must be that he is better than an unknown, UDFA.
At least they know what they will and won't be getting in him.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Their WRs are not good.. their best is probably DVP, and well... he isn't usually open.
After that, they've got other slow footed types who've failed elsewhere.
Their offense has always been more about scheme than talent, and I honestly think they may give the Jesters a run for last place.

They'll go as far as their defense can carry them unless Rhamonde Stevenson is REALLY good.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

I'm just so glad that ****ing team is finally done being great. I just sit back and smile every time I hear how bad they're doing.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

How you gonna call him out for making a thread and then thank him at the same time? Dorkus!! Lol
 
nyashfan

nyashfan

It wasn't even the OP's decision to start the thread. He consulted his "panel of experts" (i.e. the basenjis) and was advised to do so.
 
