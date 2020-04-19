Patriots may be forced to trade Joe Thuney at NFL Draft

Patriots may be forced to trade Joe Thuney at NFL Draft

The Patriots franchise-tagged a building block on their offensive line in March, but he could still be on the move this week. The team and left guard Joe Thuney “haven’t been close&#822…
The team and left guard Joe Thuney “haven’t been close” to an extension, ESPN reported Sunday, opening up the possibility the Patriots could trade him for a draft pick if the price is right.

Thuney was expected to become a free agent before the Patriots slapped the franchise tag on him, which came with a hefty $14.78 million price tag. If the Patriots are unable to work out a long-term deal with him by July 15, which would presumably lower his annual cap hit, they could have some salary cap issues. The Patriots currently only have about $1 million in cap space, the report said.
 
