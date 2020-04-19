Fin Fan in Cali
Patriots may be forced to trade Joe Thuney at NFL Draft
The team and left guard Joe Thuney “haven’t been close” to an extension, ESPN reported Sunday, opening up the possibility the Patriots could trade him for a draft pick if the price is right.
Thuney was expected to become a free agent before the Patriots slapped the franchise tag on him, which came with a hefty $14.78 million price tag. If the Patriots are unable to work out a long-term deal with him by July 15, which would presumably lower his annual cap hit, they could have some salary cap issues. The Patriots currently only have about $1 million in cap space, the report said.