Patriots sniff around FIU QB James Morgan

Despite the availability of an unprecedented number of veteran quarterbacks, the Patriots most likely won’t be replacing Tom Brady with an established signal-caller. They instead seem to be far more inclined to consider adding a rookie.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the Patriots have had a videoconference meeting with Florida International quarterback James Morgan. He’s not a top prospect, but Morgan reportedly performed well at the East-West Shrine Game. The Green Bay native modeled his game after Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

I know there are some guys who have been talking up Morgan here, so this has to both validate and worry them. ;)

I want Miami to decide which QB they want and then go get him. I don't care that much who it is, or what round they take him in, as long as they get it right.
 
