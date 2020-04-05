Patriots sniff around FIU QB James Morgan

Despite the availability of an unprecedented number of veteran quarterbacks, the Patriots most likely won’t be replacing Tom Brady with an established signal-caller. They instead seem to be far more inclined to consider adding a rookie.
Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the Patriots have had a videoconference meeting with Florida International quarterback James Morgan. He’s not a top prospect, but Morgan reportedly performed well at the East-West Shrine Game. The Green Bay native modeled his game after Hall of Famer Brett Favre.
