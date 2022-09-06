 Pats and Palpatine always dangerous | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pats and Palpatine always dangerous

DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 12, 2005
Messages
1,400
Reaction score
588
I am not as confident as some of you are. To be honest I would be very happy if we just somehow can get out of next game with a W not mattering how we got it. We are talking about a team that still has a top 5 defense. A team that can run the ball and that defeated the Bills running the ball on almost every dawng play! They defeated the Bills and made them look bad. Will say it one more time... They defeated the Bills almost without throwing a pass. That is the kind of team that a top 3 coach can get. I hate them, but until I have some proof that we have a coach that can rival that evil genius I will fear them every time we play them. I think we will get a heavy dosis of RBs and short passes to TEs and RBs and if we dont have Rowe and cant tackle I dont think we will look good on defense. On the other side I expect solid play by their front 7 almost turning us into a one dimensional offense. We need to run and stop the run to have an easy chance of winning. If Mike McDaniel can get a decent running offense against the cheaters on his first game as an NFL coach I would be ecstatic for this season. If our defense can stop the running offense of the Pats and contain those infinite short throws, I will be crying of joy. This game could tell us a lot of how we could start the season and very little of how we could end it, cause there is a very big chance we will have a different aproach as the season goes by and our first time coach gets more comfortable with his playcalling and players. For now I just wish we get the W at the end of next game.
 
DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 12, 2005
Messages
1,400
Reaction score
588
Danny said:
this "should" be the easiest game of our first 4 games....if we can’t beat NE at home in September then we're the same old Dolphins
Click to expand...
At least the same old Dolphins in September but as I mentioned we should improve and McDaniel will be better with every game he coaches. Experience will be very important and if he is indeed the mastermind we expect him to be, this team will be pointing up as the season progresses.
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
9,130
Reaction score
6,828
Location
Sparks, NV
IMO we are the better team in terms of talent and coaching staff. BB is obviously a very good coach and I suspect that many here could be disappointed if we don't provide an offensive explosion. That could happen b/c he's good at slowing offenses and the game in general down. BB has proven to have disciplined teams that don't beat themselves. As long as Miami avoids the big mistake(s) we should get the win. Our team has been very disciplined throughout the preseason so I don't expect them to suddenly show up disorganized and undisciplined.

They do still have a good defense but they have a weakness at CB which aligns poorly with our WR strength. When you have a weakness facing off against another team's strength, you don't generally fare well.

But I say that we have the better coaching staff b/c their offensive staff is very questionable. Their ability on the offensive side of the ball is much more in doubt than Miami's. With McDaniels in LV now they have nobody that has ever shown any level of offensive acumen. Patricia and Judge have a track record of being bad offensive coaches and nothing in camp or preseason has changed that perception.
 
DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 12, 2005
Messages
1,400
Reaction score
588
ForksPhin said:
Wasn’t that game where the Pats beat the Bills by running every down played in a windstorm? That had a bit of an effect on the Bills offense.
Click to expand...
Yes, thats the kind of evil genius that BB is. I can think of lots of good seasons that the Pats had with almost not a single good receiver, also playing with no healthy CBs, but he always finds a way to compete.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,096
Reaction score
35,942
Location
Bahamas
DANTODUPER said:
Yes, thats the kind of evil genius that BB is. I can think of lots of good seasons that the Pats had with almost not a single good receiver, also playing with no healthy CBs, but he always finds a way to compete.
Click to expand...
Brady's gone.

Defense yes can be tough but that's it.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
19,558
Reaction score
59,344
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
We beat them twice last year with this same D and now have Phillips and Holland in year two. That alone, against their teetering offense should win the game. Now take Waddle, Hill, Wilson and Easy E/MG out there Plus Ingold and Edmonds/Mostert. Hill will draw double coverage every play of that game that he can leave behind whenever he wants. So, they're covering the rest how?
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,153
Reaction score
6,100
DANTODUPER said:
Yes, thats the kind of evil genius that BB is. I can think of lots of good seasons that the Pats had with almost not a single good receiver, also playing with no healthy CBs, but he always finds a way to compete.
Click to expand...
My point in bringing up the weather wasn’t to compliment Belichick.
 
DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 12, 2005
Messages
1,400
Reaction score
588
rafael said:
IMO we are the better team in terms of talent and coaching staff. BB is obviously a very good coach and I suspect that many here could be disappointed if we don't provide an offensive explosion. That could happen b/c he's good at slowing offenses and the game in general down. BB has proven to have disciplined teams that don't beat themselves. As long as Miami avoids the big mistake(s) we should get the win. Our team has been very disciplined throughout the preseason so I don't expect them to suddenly show up disorganized and undisciplined.

They do still have a good defense but they have a weakness at CB which aligns poorly with our WR strength. When you have a weakness facing off against another team's strength, you don't generally fare well.

But I say that we have the better coaching staff b/c their offensive staff is very questionable. Their ability on the offensive side of the ball is much more in doubt than Miami's. With McDaniels in LV now they have nobody that has ever shown any level of offensive acumen. Patricia and Judge have a track record of being bad offensive coaches and nothing in camp or preseason has changed that perception.
Click to expand...
I agree with you, we have more talent and our WRs should put us in good position to win. However as you mentioned if they can move the ball against us with their RBs and short passes, those are low risk plays. On the other side if they stop the run and short throws and we made them pay by taking advantage of the intermediate and long rutes those are higher risk plays and then we need Tua and our receivers playing a very eficient game, not to mention our OL protecting our QB.
 
nyashfan

nyashfan

For Earth Below
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
1,243
Reaction score
144
Location
New York, NY
IIRC, when the Dolphins beat the Patriots 17-16 in the opener last year the consensus was that the Dolphins played poorly and were very fortunate to win. I believe Damien Harris fumbled as the Patriots were marching toward a game winning field goal. And as it turned out, how the Dolphins played was a bad omen for what followed, especially given that it was Mac Jones' first NFL start.

With all of the improvements to the Dolphins on offense and the loss of JC Jackson on the Patriots defense I will honestly be upset if the Dolphins do not win by double digits.

Now, as for the next 3 games, any win will be a great win no matter how the Dolphins do it. Against the Ravens, I don't expect any carryover from last year's win. In fact, I can't recall the Dolphins ever playing a competitive game at Baltimore, let alone winning up there.
 
B

Bridgeburner

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 9, 2011
Messages
1,055
Reaction score
1,616
DANTODUPER said:
Yes, thats the kind of evil genius that BB is. I can think of lots of good seasons that the Pats had with almost not a single good receiver, also playing with no healthy CBs, but he always finds a way to compete.
Click to expand...
Yes, BB's ability to control the weather is always a concern.
 
DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 12, 2005
Messages
1,400
Reaction score
588
I expect a W
I dont think we will get it easily
I respect the diference maker in Belichick
I would be ecstatic if we can run and stop the run on this game.
I think we have the Home Field advantage, weather advantage and team quality advantage.
I think we need to see what kind of gameplaner and game manager McDaniel is before we can be confident on the chances for this season.
As always, running offense, OL play and coaching are 3 big areas of concern until proven good to go.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,658
Reaction score
5,612
Age
38
Location
Kansas
Danny said:
this "should" be the easiest game of our first 4 games....if we can’t beat NE at home in September then we're the same old Dolphins
Click to expand...
If we lose this week it will change my expectations of this team immediatly. If we can't beat this weak NE team at home I doubt we're making the playoffs.

That said I give us a 99% chance of winning this game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom