 Pats O Struggling | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pats O Struggling

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Patriots' offense struggling in training camp - ProFootballTalk

The departure of longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason led head coach Bill Belichick to change up the team’s offensive system, with Matt Patricia — formerly a defensive coach — now calling the offensive plays. So far in training camp, it does not appear to be...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com


The departure of longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason led head coach Bill Belichick to change up the team’s offensive system, with Matt Patricia — formerly a defensive coach — now calling the offensive plays. So far in training camp, it does not appear to be working.

Reporters on the scene at Patriots camp have described an ugly collection of mistakes and miscommunications, and Monday’s practice appeared to be the worst yet.
 
Good news for our D and Phans wanting to really make some noise on opening day.
 
bigfoot said:
They're going to run the ball 50+ times Week 1.

It's actually a good strategy for them. Take care of the ball and try to wear the D down.

I like that game plan for us.

Would love to see one of the backs go for 100+.
 
EPBro said:
It's actually a good strategy for them. Take care of the ball and try to wear the D down.

I like that game plan for us.

Would love to see one of the backs go for 100+.


Against that defense? No you want to jump on them early. There’s no reason why they should be able to stop our passing game..none!
 
For those who read the Chamber's File, their offense may face a similar hurdle to ours under Flo.
 
