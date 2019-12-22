DolfanISS
Tough call. Dallas Already made what I consider a mistake and paid big money for an RB. Do you pay Prescott? I know he’s playing hurt but they really struggle vs good teams. I guess the only thing to consider is where you go if you don’t pay him? I’d give it some serious thought before pulling the trigger. I’m not sure Dak has the goods you need to win it all with.