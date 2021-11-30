Peek forward from Gil Brandt

TrinidadDolfan said: Nah. Gil speaks of the overall strength of the draft class. Particularly in WR and OL.



So much so, he expects lots of good players in those units to still be available to pick in R3. Click to expand...

Did you miss the part where Chris Grier is one of the all time worst OL draft talent evaluators?Or maybe the part that we haven’t drafted an OL player outside of the 1st round who performed at “average” level since Samson Satele - 12+ years ago.Miami should keep Parker cause his contract is not expensive and should (over) pay OL in free agency because we lack the talent as an organization to identify good OL prospects from the draft.