Peek forward from Gil Brandt

HollowBeast
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2018
- Messages
- 239
- Reaction score
- 379
- Location
- Black Hills
Nah. Gil speaks of the overall strength of the draft class. Particularly in WR and OL.Gil refers to day 3, highly unlikely Miami will find a player close to Parker’s talent in the later rounds.
Parker’s salary next year is $5.65 mil and a $.5 mil roster bonus and cutting him results in $5.4 mil dead cap.
I am all for Miami signing or drafting WRs that improve the unit, but keep Parker next year. The possible reward is greater than the risk.
When you have a shot at a touted QB from Pitt...The first two areas off strength I could see us picking one of each. Ol. WR
i feel Devante Parker is talented but falls into the Saquan Barkley , Christian Macaffery mold,
can be great but always hurt, it would.not bother me to move on from him and his salary.
View attachment 89138
Did you miss the part where Chris Grier is one of the all time worst OL draft talent evaluators?Nah. Gil speaks of the overall strength of the draft class. Particularly in WR and OL.
So much so, he expects lots of good players in those units to still be available to pick in R3.