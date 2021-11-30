 Peek forward from Gil Brandt | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Peek forward from Gil Brandt

HollowBeast

HollowBeast

Apr 17, 2018
239
379
Black Hills
The first two areas off strength I could see us picking one of each. Ol. WR
i feel Devante Parker is talented but falls into the Saquan Barkley , Christian Macaffery mold,
can be great but always hurt, it would.not bother me to move on from him and his salary.



1638283395484.png
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Aug 24, 2009
6,954
9,372
Gil refers to day 3, highly unlikely Miami will find a player close to Parker’s talent in the later rounds.

Parker’s salary next year is $5.65 mil and a $.5 mil roster bonus and cutting him results in $5.4 mil dead cap.

I am all for Miami signing or drafting WRs that improve the unit, but keep Parker next year. The possible reward is greater than the risk.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

Mar 13, 2006
2,505
3,968
Trinidad
AdamD13 said:
Gil refers to day 3, highly unlikely Miami will find a player close to Parker’s talent in the later rounds.

Parker’s salary next year is $5.65 mil and a $.5 mil roster bonus and cutting him results in $5.4 mil dead cap.

I am all for Miami signing or drafting WRs that improve the unit, but keep Parker next year. The possible reward is greater than the risk.
Nah. Gil speaks of the overall strength of the draft class. Particularly in WR and OL.

So much so, he expects lots of good players in those units to still be available to pick in R3.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Jul 30, 2013
2,907
3,644
San Antonio
HollowBeast said:
The first two areas off strength I could see us picking one of each. Ol. WR
i feel Devante Parker is talented but falls into the Saquan Barkley , Christian Macaffery mold,
can be great but always hurt, it would.not bother me to move on from him and his salary.



When you have a shot at a touted QB from Pitt...
 
Atila

Atila

Mar 5, 2004
5,066
1,196
Los Angeles, CA
TrinidadDolfan said:
Nah. Gil speaks of the overall strength of the draft class. Particularly in WR and OL.

So much so, he expects lots of good players in those units to still be available to pick in R3.
Did you miss the part where Chris Grier is one of the all time worst OL draft talent evaluators?

Or maybe the part that we haven’t drafted an OL player outside of the 1st round who performed at “average” level since Samson Satele - 12+ years ago.

Miami should keep Parker cause his contract is not expensive and should (over) pay OL in free agency because we lack the talent as an organization to identify good OL prospects from the draft.
 
