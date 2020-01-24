Penn State Blazer at WR - KJ Hamler

This guy has some wheels, and a knack for finding the open spot on the field. Fantastic burst and good RAC



Hamler leaves the Nittany Loins having caught 98 passes for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns over two seasons.



He arrived in State College as a 4-star recruit but not one of the top wideouts in the 2017 class. He sat 47th at his position and 323rd overall in 247Sports' composite rankings after missing his senior year at IMG Academy with a torn ACL.



