People need to relax

Seems people are freaking out that Miami blew such a huge lead Sunday, or that Miami won, and blew a chance at getting the best QB or the best defensive player in the draft.



In a way I understand, too many years seeing the same script year in and year out, but this is a different time occuring in front of us.



I will be honest, I would have loved Burrow and the type of offense he would have brought us, or I was actually thinking we might still have a chance at such a special defensive player like Young...our pass-rush would have been far different with him in there.



Yet, it does not matter, because this new coaching staff has done something we have not seen since I was in highschool, maybe early College (For those that don't know, that is a long time ago), the staff has actually developed players.



Parker has become a scary weapon, put extra attention on him, and cover him hard, and have you heard about Gesicki, cover both, other players will actually make plays...And that's not even considering when Preston Williams comes back, talk about pick you poison.



Miami might have no chance at the best QB, or the best pass-rusher in the draft, but there are other talented QBs in this draft, including, though extremely iffy Tua, who if miraculously can come back to who he once was, would turn around Miami's offense to a point if a defense kept Miami between 20 - 24 points, that could be considered a win on their part.



Some people don't like Fromm, but he is extremely smart, very accurate, and perfect for a team that wants to grind it out 60/40.



A good amount of people don't like the idea of taking Herbert, but the guy has physical tools that with the right coaching could have Miami picking a very good player.



Eason, Love, Hurts are three players that have talent, but people don't know what to make of them...Well 1st off, if they are willing to work (Interview will show what they're made of), a team that can develop talent could make any of them reach their potential...They all do have high potential.



Just because Burrow is out of our reach, and Tua may never be the same QB again does not mean we still don't have a shot at a quality QB in the NFL.



Tom Brady at best was an ok Backup.



Patrick Mahomes was a possible starter with some work.



Lamar Jackson was a possible starter/backup.



Russell Wilson was too short, maybe a backup.



Kurt Warner was a nobody that was only there to keep the position warm.



Aaron Rodgers was too short to be seen as a true starter.



Dan Marino is too much of a gambling gunslinger, and might have a possible drug problem.



Point: Though we have our favorites in the draft, nobody really can measure what's inside a player, and truely nobody can feel 100% comfortable they know who the next great QB will be.