Per Commish Goodel, Teams will draft at homes not facilities.

I figured the Draft would be held via teleconference and video conference. Just like all the news stations are currently doing in these trying times. My guess is the actual discussions about players will be done via phone to protect team privacy. But I can see a scenario where you'll have 4 split screens; with reporters and analysts, talking about each pick and the players. They'll probably rotate the talking heads as teams are picking, with reporters potentially stationed outside teams headquarters or near something team related to discuss a teams selection and/or news. It going to be awkward but worth it.