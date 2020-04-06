Per Commish Goodel, Teams will draft at homes not facilities.

Assuming there aren't any technical snags (huge "if" of course), I love that they're holding the draft on schedule and that they're doing this way. It'll be a great distraction for a few days, and I think it's great that we're not getting all the silly bells and whistles that the NFL increasingly ties to the event. Just 100% football content for real football fans without nonsense like a red carpet ceremony, rating the outfits, asking players dopey questions like "tell me what's going through your mind right now," and other stories about draft picks that we've probably heard a million times already.