Per Commish Goodel, Teams will draft at homes not facilities.

NJ Dolphan

Mar 3, 2008
1,009
259
Assuming there aren't any technical snags (huge "if" of course), I love that they're holding the draft on schedule and that they're doing this way. It'll be a great distraction for a few days, and I think it's great that we're not getting all the silly bells and whistles that the NFL increasingly ties to the event. Just 100% football content for real football fans without nonsense like a red carpet ceremony, rating the outfits, asking players dopey questions like "tell me what's going through your mind right now," and other stories about draft picks that we've probably heard a million times already.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Mar 3, 2004
917
580
I won't miss all the ESPN showbiz crap at all.

I don't know why a few key front office people can't be at the team facilities.Not the usual crew but the top few guys, owner, GM, HC and scouting director.

There would be no undue risk from gathering 5 guys and assuming they will take sensible precautions.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Mar 3, 2004
917
580
How much effort are the Patriots putting in trying to "game" this system?
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Jan 17, 2008
9,467
6,163
West Palm Beach
I can do that, i always have awesome players in Madden. We usually go to the superbowl back to back to back to back with at least 3 or 4 undefeated seasons.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Feb 26, 2004
6,349
4,594
NJ
I figured the Draft would be held via teleconference and video conference. Just like all the news stations are currently doing in these trying times. My guess is the actual discussions about players will be done via phone to protect team privacy. But I can see a scenario where you'll have 4 split screens; with reporters and analysts, talking about each pick and the players. They'll probably rotate the talking heads as teams are picking, with reporters potentially stationed outside teams headquarters or near something team related to discuss a teams selection and/or news. It going to be awkward but worth it.
 
adolfan131313

adolfan131313

adolfan in cali
Apr 3, 2005
361
16
54
modesto,calif
I hope they have a "virtual " body slam on Goodell this year like Wilkens last year....Maybe Tua and he hits him hip first to prove his hips o.k.
www.nfl.com

NFL, EA Sports to create virtual 2020 draft moments

EA Sports and the NFL are teaming up to create virtual moments for the prospects who hear their name called at the 2020 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
