Per ESPN Kamara arrested in Vegas for assault, If cut is he a option in Miami?

adolfan131313

adolfan131313

Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge on Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl, according to police.
Im sure there's always two sides to the story but if he gets cut is he a option at Rb for McDanial's offense scheme
 
kcbrown

kcbrown

I expect the Saints to clean house nw with no QB and no more Sean Payton….why pay big money to guys like Kamara when the team will suck anyway...

Bring him on down…if he kicked a dudes *** who cares….as long as it wasn't a woman.

What football player hasn't had a bar room brawl?
 
mekadave

mekadave

If the offense is bad enough for him to be cut by the Saints, what makes you think he'd be available to play for anyone else?

Just stop, this isn't Madden.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

adolfan131313 said:
Im sure there's always two sides to the story but if he gets cut is he a option at Rb for McDanial's offense scheme
Did you read what happened??

He needs to be cut and never offered the opportunity again.
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

The Saints need to clear the books anyway. Depending on what the legal situation looks like, I don't see a morality issue. Kamara would be a pipe dream in Miami.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

dan the fin

dan the fin

kcbrown said:
I expect the Saints to clean house nw with no QB and no more Sean Payton….why pay big money to guys like Kamara when the team will suck anyway...

Bring him on down…if he kicked a dudes *** who cares….as long as it wasn't a woman.

What football player hasn't had a bar room brawl?
Well if the early reports are true it doesn't sound good.
They said it was 3 on 1 and they were kicking the other guy while he was pretty much knocked out and on the ground. Plus they broke his orbital socket. Plus sounds like he started it as well.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

kcbrown said:
I expect the Saints to clean house nw with no QB and no more Sean Payton….why pay big money to guys like Kamara when the team will suck anyway...

Bring him on down…if he kicked a dudes *** who cares….as long as it wasn't a woman.

What football player hasn't had a bar room brawl?
According to the victim, he was trying to get on an elevator the same time as Kamara and his buddies. Kamara put his hand on the victim's chest to stop him, and the victim pushed aside Kamara's hand. Then he was pushed down and hit and kicked until he was unconscious by several of them.


And I see now there's video of it?
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Ninja Foot said:
The Saints need to clear the books anyway. Depending on what the legal situation looks like, I don't see a morality issue. Kamara would be a pipe dream in Miami.
Again, is anyone reading what happened?? WTF.

You don't punch someone 8 times, 3 while on the ground, then have your puppets stomp him after he pushes the hand away that YOU put on his chest for no apparent reason.
 
BlueUndertow

BlueUndertow

"Video surveillance shows New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara punching a man approximately eight times before Kamara's associates proceeded to stomp on him several more times on the ground in a Las Vegas casino Saturday morning, according to the police report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Kamara was later taken into custody inside Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday evening after he played in the Pro Bowl. He was interviewed by police and then arrested and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and booked at the Clark County Detention Center. Kamara was released after posting bail later Sunday night.

The man, who was knocked unconscious, suffered an orbital fracture to his right eye, among other injuries, according to the police report."

www.espn.com

Cops: Video backs allegations against Kamara

Video surveillance shows Alvin Kamara punching a man approximately eight times before the running back's associates proceeded to stomp on him several more times on the ground in a Las Vegas casino on Saturday, according to a police report.
