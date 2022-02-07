Per ESPN Kamara arrested in Vegas for assault, If cut is he a option in Miami?

"Video surveillance shows New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara punching a man approximately eight times
before Kamara's associates proceeded to stomp on him several more times on the ground in a Las Vegas casino Saturday morning, according to the police report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Kamara was later taken into custody inside Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday evening after he played in the Pro Bowl. He was interviewed by police and then arrested and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and booked at the Clark County Detention Center. Kamara was released after posting bail later Sunday night.
The man, who was knocked unconscious, suffered an orbital fracture to his right eye
, among other injuries, according to the police report."
