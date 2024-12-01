 Personally, I think the cold weather issue is a problem without a solution. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Personally, I think the cold weather issue is a problem without a solution.

For the entirety of my 40+ years of Dolphin fandom, the Dolphins have always been considered weak in cold weather and it’s an issue that’s stretched across many different regimes and countless different players. Even Dan Marino, who grew up a cold weather QB, led the Dolphins to a subpar record in cold weather games.

I’m not even sure how much of it can be put on coaching as the job of an NFL coaching staff is to try and prepare their players to have a schematic advantage each week as opposed to fretting over the temperature. Obviously, paying attention to what conditions will be like, bringing the right equipment, and adjusting your game plan accordingly plays into it but whether or not a player is a dog who isn’t gonna let the weather affect his play is something that’s pretty much out of the coaches hands, IMO. If anything, you could try and put it on the GM for drafting the wrong kind of guys, but I’m honestly not sure how much even that plays into it.

Over the past 4 decades, there’s been so many different iterations of this team with so many different players- some who played college in cold weather cities and some who did not, yet all of those teams seemed to be at their worst when the weather was at its coldest.

The only common denominator in all of this? All of these teams were based out of Miami. During the same span of time, we’ve also seen plenty of Dolphin teams that have played some of their best football on their home field when temps were at their hottest, forcing out of towners to wilt in the extreme heat. Maybe these guys being based in Miami, living, training, and practicing in the Miami heat and humidity is something that programs them and their bodies beyond their control? I won’t pretend to know if that’s the answer, but there’s sure a lot of evidence that would seem to validate that line of thinking.

Honestly, I doubt it will ever change because I’ve never seen it be any different. If a SB run ever happens for Miami again, I 100% believe it will be because they have a team that’s good enough to get the #1 seed in the AFC and guarantee themselves nothing but games in Miami. Even for that to happen, I’m sure that team would have to have a fortunate regular season schedule that keeps them out of multiple cold weather show downs. When nobody can seem to come up with an answer in 40+ years, it leads me to believe that there probably isn’t one.
 
I think allot of it is mental. I honestly do. We’re something like 0-12 in our last 12 games where it’s below 40 degrees. Now, some of those games were like the one in KC where it was COLD. That’s an outlier. Temps like that are a disadvantage for both teams.

Many of them though, simply weren’t. Right at freezing isn’t cold. Nor is a bit under freezing. A few degrees above freezing absolutely isn’t. The human body, especially one of an elite athlete, should not be THIS adversely affected by those kinds of temps.

Will it be different? Yes. Will it be uncomfortable? Maybe. Will the players not like it? Probably. Will it physically make them unable to catch, run or block? Nonsense.

I see zero reason why this team should not be able to play well in 95% of the games they take the field for. Those other 5%? Both teams are going to be impacted.

This issue has become entrenched in the culture of the Dolphins. Do northern teams have this level of engrained fear for playing in the heat? No. They show up and play. And many times they win. Our team needs to stop being such a bunch of pussies on this particular issues FFS.
 
I agree with a lot of what you’re saying but teams coming into Miami early in the season and struggling in the heat has been a talking point for a long time. Hell, Buffalo was crying HARD about it just a couple years ago. I think this advantage is very similar to the disadvantages Miami has in late season cold weather games and I think it is the direct reason we’ve seen so many Dolphin teams over the last 4 decades start off a season like gang busters only to fall apart as the season wears on.

I really think it’s a problem that any of us can quantify by pointing to things like needing a better running game, o-line, etc. I don’t know if it’s biological or mental, but it’s pretty obvious that once you play football and live in Miami, you become inherently soft. I’ve seen articles where the media talks about the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers being hard nosed and winning big games on the road as they wonder why the Dolphins can’t do the same and I think that’s an awful comparison as those 2 teams play their entire season in indoor environments in which the climate for every single game is the exact same.
 
1972 Miami Dolphins had to go to Pittsburgh in January to get to Super Bowl VII.
Yeah, that happened and I can remember Marino and Clayton leading the Dolphins to a win during a white-out blizzard in Soldier Field against a very good Bears team but I can give you 100 more examples of this organization absolutely shitting the bed in cold weather games. There’s always gonna be outliers in any argument.
 
The Dolphins have won some games in the cold and snow.

I remember Reggie Bush doing snow angels in Buffalo in 2010 or 2011.

We beat the Steelers in the snow with Ryan Tannehill of all QB's a few years later.

Then of course there was the Leon Left game on Thangaiving back in 1993 but then again both teams were not used to the snow.

We beat the Chiefs in KC back in 2008 in what was the coldest Dolphins regular season game.
 
Wrong
Rodgers and GB lost a lot of important games in the cold most notably that playoff game at home in the playoffs against the 49ers if I recall

Poor excuse. We’re just soft
 
