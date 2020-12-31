Perspective... Tua/Herbert VS Elway/Marino

For those freaking out about Tua and feeling like we should have gone with Herbert... consider the following for a little PERSPECTIVE from an old-timer:In 1983 Dan Marino won the NFL Rookie of the Year award while Elway posted these stats in 11 starts (which can make for another interesting comparison for those who are paying attention):1663 Total Yards - 47.5 Comp. Pct. - 6.4 YPC - 7 TD - 14 INTYikes... even for the 80's. Just yikes. And like so many people back then I was convinced that we had taken the right QB... the QB that would be taking us to Super Bowl after Super Bowl, victory after victory. And sure enough... the very next year Marino shatters the record books with 48 TDs and over 5,000 yards passing and a SB appearance while Elway does this:2598 Total Yards - 56.3 Comp. Pct. - 6.8 YPC - 18 TD - 15 INTBut with all due respect to Dan Marino, in retrospect, like many fans... I slowly came to hear all the stories of what an a$$hole and what a megalomaniac he was and how his teammates often clashed with him and some outright didn't like him. And if you don't think that makes a HUGE DIFFERENCE on a team then you haven't played competitive team sports. Meanwhile, Elway took his lumps alongside his Denver teammates and in just three years they were playing in Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Miami became a one-trick pony that resembled a TEAM about as much as my Nissan Altima resembles a Ferrari. And that's the main point I would like to share with you younger fans. This is a TEAM sport. TEAMS win Super Bowls. As good as Mahomes is he never would have beaten the Niners if KCs defense didn't get its act together during the second half of last year and continue bringing IT throughout the playoffs. Nor would KC be as formidable without a balanced attack, i.e. a good running game. So, look, I don't blame Marino entirely for Miami's lack of success in the 80's and 90's. He never really had a game breaking running back and he suffered through some of the worst defenses ever to don a Dolphins uniform. But one thing that WAS ENTIRELY ON HIM... was his whole follow me, I'm the leader cause I'm so great tired a$$ attitude... as opposed to the cool collected TEAM CAPTAIN, show me-don't tell me LEADERSHIP of a John Elway... or a Joe Montana... or a Phil Simms... or a Jim Kelly... or... you get the point.Now... I have no reason to suspect that Herbert is c0cky or arrogant or anything like that. Quite the opposite. I like Herbert. A lot. And would have been happy if we had drafted him. But I also like Tua. A lot. And am thrilled that we drafted him. Because I like his HEART. His HUMILITY. And his LEADERSHIP. He will do WHATEVER it takes for the TEAM to win. And he seems to care little about his "stats". And on a TEAM... that attitude is contagious and INSPIRING. This team has been playing out of its mind and way above its fighting weight. We're at least two or three skill players away on offense and at least one more solid LB, one pass rushing DE and one game-changing safety (Ed Reed type) away from year-to-year playoff contention and SB victory. But here we are... so close already in just the 2nd year of our rebuild.So come on, people. Chill. Look at the LONG VIEW. Play the LONG GAME. Stop bailing on people when they are not "perfect". Don't fall in love with your "darlings" and don't jettison those who are figuring things out. You might be surprised one day with how great things can be when you stay the course and "Go with the Flo".FINS UP!