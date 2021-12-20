Perspective...

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
I was at the game and didnt get a chance to re watch the game yet. I think Tua had better games to say the least but alos noted how little separation there was from his receivers.
First thing I notice this morning checking nextgen is that Tua threw the ball much deeper than usual on average at 9.6. Whether that was the original gameplan or a function or trailing early, no idea?
Looking at the SEP, Tua's targets had a defender within 1 yard on 33% of his throws which is very high, even for the Fins... For reference sake, 6 QBs have had 33% agg% or more during a game this season and 5 of them have a rating between 17 and 55 in those games. That QB rating, not QBR.
This doesnt mean I think Tua had a good game tbh, watched the game live and didnt pay much attention to replays and all... But my observation that the receivers couldnt separate all game long was correct.
