 Perspective... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Perspective...

NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
13,116
Reaction score
20,795
Location
Montreal
I was at the game and didnt get a chance to re watch the game yet. I think Tua had better games to say the least but alos noted how little separation there was from his receivers.

First thing I notice this morning checking nextgen is that Tua threw the ball much deeper than usual on average at 9.6. Whether that was the original gameplan or a function or trailing early, no idea?

Looking at the SEP, Tua's targets had a defender within 1 yard on 33% of his throws which is very high, even for the Fins... For reference sake, 6 QBs have had 33% agg% or more during a game this season and 5 of them have a rating between 17 and 55 in those games. That QB rating, not QBR.

This doesnt mean I think Tua had a good game tbh, watched the game live and didnt pay much attention to replays and all... But my observation that the receivers couldnt separate all game long was correct.

Screenshot_20211220-070457~2.png
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,464
Reaction score
3,485
Age
29
Location
Florida
NBP81 said:
I was at the game and didnt get a chance to re watch the game yet. I think Tua had better games to say the least but alos noted how little separation there was from his receivers.

First thing I notice this morning checking nextgen is that Tua threw the ball much deeper than usual on average at 9.6. Whether that was the original gameplan or a function or trailing early, no idea?

Looking at the SEP, Tua's targets had a defender within 1 yard on 33% of his throws which is very high, even for the Fins... For reference sake, 6 QBs have had 33% agg% or more during a game this season and 5 of them have a rating between 17 and 55 in those games. That QB rating, not QBR.

This doesnt mean I think Tua had a good game tbh, watched the game live and didnt pay much attention to replays and all... But my observation that the receivers couldnt separate all game long was correct.

View attachment 90036
Click to expand...

If your receivers don't have separation you still don't throw into double and triple coverage.

Throw the ball away or at least throw it to a guy with no separation 1v1 and not double or triple covered.

Also take into account that Mike and Devante aren't separation receivers. They are big targets who win fights consistently, their small separation is like larger separation from other players. Our separation stats as a team will always be lower with that style of WR.

Not saying either is incapable of separating, just that it's not their game.
 
fishbanger

fishbanger

Phin fan since 1970!
Joined
Mar 21, 2005
Messages
2,401
Reaction score
602
Location
Orlando, Florida
TUA made some bad throws
Also made some great throws downfield over 10 yards
TUA continues to show he is a 4th qtr gamer
Him and burrow this week. A win is good
Mac jones loss
Hebert loss
TUA will need a great game against saints
And waddle. Dont play hunter long this week
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
5,017
Reaction score
9,192
Location
Borneo
You know most of these novice fans on this site who really don’t know much about the game would disagree. On Tv you could clearly see very little separation and it looked like Tua was trying to force the ball yesterday because he didn’t have his safety valve in Waddle. I’m not worried to say the least because I know Tua is better and smarter than those two throws. Hunter really didn’t do much to help on the pass thrown to him.
This will definitely be game where Tua learns from.
Marino, Montana, Young, the Manning’s etc all had games like this well into their careers.
But then again, you’re arguing with Madden Football experts here
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom