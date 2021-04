Florio is good for some things. If a player gets into legal trouble, he is really good at breaking down the situation, what charges mean, what has to happen, because he was a lawyer.

He can also raise some good questions some times, and like anybody with smarts(He's no dummy) he will make good points from time to time.

But sometimes these talking heads like to go off on a topic just for the sake of discussion, which is fine, but they present their baseless speculation as "true possibility". I would be STUNNED beyond belief if we would take a QB at 6. The Jags and Jets would both have to pass on Lawrence, then I would think then Grier and Co would have a decision to make. And we know that's not happening.