Rick Cartman said: I'd like to see him shred Buffalo first, they knocked him out of the game because of Jesse Davis last year.



Yesterday was phenomenal, but out-dueling Allen and shredding McDermott's defense would be epic. Click to expand...

No matter what happens, I'm so damn excited for the Bills game. After yesterday, anything feels possible. Whereas before, I had this game marked down as a guaranteed L. Buffalo looked unstoppable on Week 1 TNF. I'm not even sure if I could handle Tua outdueling Allen.I legit don't know what to expect this Sunday. All I know is in McD I trust. I can't wait to see what he cooks up.