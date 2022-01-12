 Peyton Manning? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Peyton Manning?

Ok, so this is half goof half honest question. If the below list is who we are interested in for the most part, isn't Peyton Manning better than 85% of them regarding overall knowledge? I'll take Harbaugh and contemplate Pederson and Daboll (if Dorsey comes as OC) but after that, if he wanted to do it, I'd sure be talking to him. One of the best football brains out there and he's kept up very well.

1641996989581.png
 
Won’t happen. In fact I doubt you will ever see him as a coach in the NFL or at UT
 
This all smells like Brian Daboll due to his connection to Alabama and Tua/Waddle. If the Fins take Daboll, you can bank on him keeping Tua.
 
I still wouldn’t unless it was as either OC or even DC. I feel his knowledge on offense would actually set him up very well to call defensive plays.
 
Isn’t he interested in being part of the Denver bronco ownership?
 
I was just thinking the same ridiculous thing. Manning would be my choice as OC/DC.
 
Not an inspiring list. I'd want Bienemy from that list, and maybe he could keep Boyer and our D stays similar. Wishful thinking.
 
phinzfan21 said:
Not an inspiring list. I'd want Bienemy from that list, and maybe he could keep Boyer and our D stays similar. Wishful thinking.
Click to expand...
Reid runs that offense and evidently Bienimy drops sewage farts in interviews or something. I get the sense that Bienimy as OC is a lot like Gase as Peyton's QB coach...
 
