 PFF Grades for week 7. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF Grades for week 7.

artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,431
Reaction score
5,462
Location
Garden State
KingHydra said:
Jerome Baker. Glad we paid him 38 million for 3 years. Money well spent.
Click to expand...
Ive been saying it for years, we need a stud LB. For the same or a bit more we could have had somebody that plays...another fail. And our staff wonders why we can't pressure QBs or cover the middle, pathetic
 
MP-Omnis

MP-Omnis

Just don't blow it!
Joined
Apr 11, 2009
Messages
3,859
Reaction score
503
artdnj said:
Ive been saying it for years, we need a stud LB. For the same or a bit more we could have had somebody that plays...another fail. And our staff wonders why we can't pressure QBs or cover the middle, pathetic
Click to expand...
Honestly they blew it with Micah Parsons. Not sure I understand how this team routinely blows it on blue chip linebackers. (Matthews, Keuchly, TJ Watt, Parsons/JOK)
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,431
Reaction score
5,462
Location
Garden State
MP-Omnis said:
Honestly they blew it with Micah Parsons. Not sure I understand how this team routinely blows it on blue chip linebackers. (Matthews, Keuchly, TJ Watt, Parsons/JOK)
Click to expand...
I can only assume they don't see it as a need yet we get torched over and over, year in/out. Just like RB, franchise is run by losers and it shows every year
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom