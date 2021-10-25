PFF Grades for week 7.

Ive been saying it for years, we need a stud LB. For the same or a bit more we could have had somebody that plays...another fail. And our staff wonders why we can't pressure QBs or cover the middle, patheticJerome Baker. Glad we paid him 38 million for 3 years. Money well spent.
Yeah Hunt was good at RT, so they moved him off so he could suck as much as the rest of the team.Eichenberg looking ok, Hunt not doing so well
Honestly they blew it with Micah Parsons. Not sure I understand how this team routinely blows it on blue chip linebackers. (Matthews, Keuchly, TJ Watt, Parsons/JOK)Ive been saying it for years, we need a stud LB. For the same or a bit more we could have had somebody that plays...another fail. And our staff wonders why we can't pressure QBs or cover the middle, pathetic
I can only assume they don't see it as a need yet we get torched over and over, year in/out. Just like RB, franchise is run by losers and it shows every yearHonestly they blew it with Micah Parsons. Not sure I understand how this team routinely blows it on blue chip linebackers. (Matthews, Keuchly, TJ Watt, Parsons/JOK)
It's OK though, most here still like that garbage contractJerome Baker. Glad we paid him 38 million for 3 years. Money well spent.