PFF grades vs Jets

zucca said:
Great. 1 OL made the top 5. What were the grades of the other 4 lineman?
Dunno...but I can show you this and you can make your own judgement:

"The Dolphins’ offensive line wasn’t dreadful, which was quite the change of pace. Second-year guard Austin Jackson allowed no pressures, and the team’s two starting offensive tackles — Jesse Davis and Liam Eichenberg — gave up just seven combined pressures. Tagovailoa was under pressure on just seven total dropbacks."

NFL Week 11 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 24, New York Jets 17 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's strong outing propelled the Miami Dolphins to their third straight win — a 24-17 triumph over the New York Jets in Week 11.
Ask anybody...they were dreadful.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
Dunno...but I can show you this and you can make your own judgement:

"The Dolphins’ offensive line wasn’t dreadful, which was quite the change of pace. Second-year guard Austin Jackson allowed no pressures, and the team’s two starting offensive tackles — Jesse Davis and Liam Eichenberg — gave up just seven combined pressures. Tagovailoa was under pressure on just seven total dropbacks."

NFL Week 11 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 24, New York Jets 17 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's strong outing propelled the Miami Dolphins to their third straight win — a 24-17 triumph over the New York Jets in Week 11.
the oline looks much better when you are aware they can't pass block and the QB gets it out of his hand almost immediately on every passing down?
 
circumstances said:
the oline looks much better when you are aware they can't pass block and the QB gets it out of his hand almost immediately on every passing down?
The look on the coaches' faces after the bomb to Hollins was interesting. Like they weren't expecting any big plays because the game script was quick passes to cover for the inept OL. But, to be clear, if you think this is the case, then you have to give some credit to the OCs since they recognized the OL stinks and game planned around them.
 
zucca said:
The look on the coaches' faces after the bomb to Hollins was interesting. Like they weren't expecting any big plays because the game script was quick passes to cover for the inept OL. But, to be clear, if you think this is the case, then you have to give some credit to the OCs since they recognized the OL stinks and game planned around them.
i'm not lauding them or anything.

i have no idea what their abilities are.

but they are working with both hands tied behind their backs out there, and trying to make the best of it.
 
bdizzle00 said:
It's awesome. Now if it can happen consistently and regardless of opponent, we've got our guy.
asking for good play plus consistency 14 games (or whatever) into a young QBs career is asking for a lot.

but i'm with you!
 
