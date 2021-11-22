PFF grades vs Jets

Tiko377
This is wrong...Wow Eichenberg made top 5
Great. 1 OL made the top 5. What were the grades of the other 4 lineman?This is wrong...
The oline was terrible all game...
Ask anybody....
he is going to get there (not at LT, though).Wow Eichenberg made top 5
nice when your QB is the best player on the field for either team (except your all-pro CB).
Dunno...but I can show you this and you can make your own judgement:Great. 1 OL made the top 5. What were the grades of the other 4 lineman?
the oline looks much better when you are aware they can't pass block and the QB gets it out of his hand almost immediately on every passing down?Dunno...but I can show you this and you can make your own judgement:
"The Dolphins’ offensive line wasn’t dreadful, which was quite the change of pace. Second-year guard Austin Jackson allowed no pressures, and the team’s two starting offensive tackles — Jesse Davis and Liam Eichenberg — gave up just seven combined pressures. Tagovailoa was under pressure on just seven total dropbacks."
NFL Week 11 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 24, New York Jets 17 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFFQuarterback Tua Tagovailoa's strong outing propelled the Miami Dolphins to their third straight win — a 24-17 triumph over the New York Jets in Week 11.www.pff.com
More fluffy lies...the oline looks much better when you are aware they can't pass block and the QB gets it out of his hand almost immediately on every passing down?
The look on the coaches' faces after the bomb to Hollins was interesting. Like they weren't expecting any big plays because the game script was quick passes to cover for the inept OL. But, to be clear, if you think this is the case, then you have to give some credit to the OCs since they recognized the OL stinks and game planned around them.the oline looks much better when you are aware they can't pass block and the QB gets it out of his hand almost immediately on every passing down?
i'm not lauding them or anything.The look on the coaches' faces after the bomb to Hollins was interesting. Like they weren't expecting any big plays because the game script was quick passes to cover for the inept OL. But, to be clear, if you think this is the case, then you have to give some credit to the OCs since they recognized the OL stinks and game planned around them.
It's awesome. Now if it can happen consistently and regardless of opponent, we've got our guy.nice when your QB is the best player on the field for either team (except your all-pro CB).
asking for good play plus consistency 14 games (or whatever) into a young QBs career is asking for a lot.It's awesome. Now if it can happen consistently and regardless of opponent, we've got our guy.
How can you watch that and think most of our plays aren’t designed to get the ball out as quick as possible?More fluffy lies...