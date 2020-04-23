PFF - "My Guys"

This kind of reminds me of that story scouts always tell where everyone gets a star to put up on the draft board next to their favorite value pick. So here's the deal. You get one name.I know some people will ignore this, but try to use it on a lesser talked about prospect if you can (most of us would love Burrow or Tua). The more obscure the better. Who is your guy?I'll start with Matt Hennessy, the best pass protecting interior I've seen since Quenton Nelson