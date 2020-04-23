PFF - "My Guys"

silverfin

silverfin

08/09/89 - 20/04/18
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 27, 2011
Messages
8,378
Reaction score
2,026
https://www.pff.com/news/draft-pffs-list-of-my-guys-for-the-2020-nfl-draft

This kind of reminds me of that story scouts always tell where everyone gets a star to put up on the draft board next to their favorite value pick. So here's the deal. You get one name.

I know some people will ignore this, but try to use it on a lesser talked about prospect if you can (most of us would love Burrow or Tua). The more obscure the better. Who is your guy?

I'll start with Matt Hennessy, the best pass protecting interior I've seen since Quenton Nelson
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Second String
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,077
Reaction score
769
I like Antonio Gibson on day 3.

Some of my guys have moved up out of sleeper range like Akers, Chinn, Uche, Davon Hamilton and Zach Moss.

So I will go with Kenny Willekes, Lynn Bowden, Justin Strnad and Shane Lemieux.

Guys i would like to steal on Day 3
 
H

HeavenCent

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 26, 2017
Messages
179
Reaction score
114
My guy is Ashtyn Davis.

Other guys I would love to have on the Fins are Uche, Chinn, Claypool, Burgess, Mykal Walker and Salvon Ahmed.

I also agree with whoever said Gibson but only as an RB...if he is primarily a WR I don’t like him nearly as much.
 
