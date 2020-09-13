PFF NFL Week 1 ReFocused: New England Patriots 21, Miami Dolphins 11

Jerrysanders
Obviously, Tua Tagovailoa didn't make it onto the field, but Miami had plenty of draft picks to feature. Austin Jackson played all game at left tackle and had a solid debut, particularly in pass protection. We expected Jackson’s transition to the NFL to be a little bumpy, given his lack of consistency in college, so this was an encouraging performance. Fellow first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene also featured plenty, seeing 33 defensive snaps. He won't grade out well due to some iffy run fits against a team that was throwing some creative looks at the Dolphins' defense.
Second-rounder Raekwon Davis saw 27 snaps, all but four of which were run plays. And like Igbinoghene, he struggled, getting manhandled at times by the New England offensive line.
