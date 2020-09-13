PFF NFL Week 1 ReFocused: New England Patriots 21, Miami Dolphins 11

J

Jerrysanders

Starter
Joined
Oct 28, 2015
Messages
3,655
Reaction score
1,785
Obviously, Tua Tagovailoa didn't make it onto the field, but Miami had plenty of draft picks to feature. Austin Jackson played all game at left tackle and had a solid debut, particularly in pass protection. We expected Jackson’s transition to the NFL to be a little bumpy, given his lack of consistency in college, so this was an encouraging performance. Fellow first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene also featured plenty, seeing 33 defensive snaps. He won't grade out well due to some iffy run fits against a team that was throwing some creative looks at the Dolphins' defense.

Second-rounder Raekwon Davis saw 27 snaps, all but four of which were run plays. And like Igbinoghene, he struggled, getting manhandled at times by the New England offensive line.

www.pff.com

NFL Week 1 ReFocused: New England Patriots 21, Miami Dolphins 11 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Dolphins made the Patriots work for it late, but Cam Newton ultimately did enough to get a win in his New England debut.
www.pff.com www.pff.com
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
3,335
Reaction score
787
Age
29
Location
CT
goonies said:
Raekwon Davis smh, not sure what this coaching staff saw in this kid to draft him that high. So many good players on the board left. Hopefully he improves.
Bro it’s his first NFL game with pretty much no training camp, relax...
 
BenchFiedler

BenchFiedler

Undrafted Pro-Bowler
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
3,575
Reaction score
806
Location
Montreal
goonies said:
Raekwon Davis smh, not sure what this coaching staff saw in this kid to draft him that high. So many good players on the board left. Hopefully he improves.
He was dominant in practice against a dolphins inferior O-Line. Lawson was a major disappointment as well. Looked clueless out there and got faked many times.
 
