PFF ranking top 5 and bottom 5 through week 14

I know how some of you feel about PFF but just thought I would share. I stole this from another source so this is all the information I know. I bolded our own players for easier reading and yes I know Reiter is no longer a Dolphin.







QUARTERBACK



Top 6:

1. Tom Brady 91.5

2. Joe Burrow 90.0

3. Kirk Cousins 88.3

4. Justin Herbert 86.6

5. Kyler Murray 84.7

6. Josh Allen 83.3



Bottom 6:

1. Davis Mills 55.6

2a. Trevor Lawrence 57.1

2b. Zach Wilson 57.1

4. Tyrod Taylor 59.2

5. Jared Goff 59.6

6. Ben Roethlisberger 60.8



RUNNINGBACK



Top 7:

1. Cordarelle Patterson 90.3

2. Tony Pollard 89.1

3. D'Ernest Johnson 88.0

4. Jonathan Taylor 87.7

5. A.J. Dillon 87.0

6. Damien Harris 84.7

7. Khalil Herbert 81.6



Bottom 7:

1. Ty Johnson 53.7

2. Carlos Hyde 53.8

3. David Johnson 55.9

4. Mike Davis 58.8

5. D'Andre Swift 59.7

6a. Latavius Murray 60.8

6b. Rex Burkhead 60.8



FULLBACK



Top 5:

1. Michael Burton 82.4

2. Nick Bawden 79.1

3. Tory Carter 76.3

4. Patrick Ricard 74.6

5. Nick Bellore 72.5



Bottom 5:

1. Giovanni Ricci 45.8

2. Sutton Smith 48.7

3. Khari Blasingame 53.9

4. Jason Cabinda 57.3

5. Andrew Beck 59.3



WIDE RECEIVER



Top 8:

1. Davante Adams 92.0

2. Cooper Kupp 91.2

3. Justin Jefferson 89.9

4. Deonte Harris 86.6

5. CeeDee Lamb 85.8

6. Tyreek Hill 85.1

7. Deebo Samuel 83.6

8. Tee Higgins 82.3



Bottom 8:

1. Freddie Swain 47.3

2. Trinity Benson 48.5

3. Demarcus Robinson 51.0

4a. James Washington 51.2

4b. Damiere Byrd 51.2

6. Dyami Brown 51.7

7. Zach Pascal 53.9

8. Darius Slayton 54.2



TIGHT END



Top 6:

1. George Kittle 91.7

2. Mark Andrews 89.2

3. Dallas Goedert 85.9

4. Rob Gronkowski 82.1

5. Maxx Williams 78.8

6. Kyle Pitts 77.8



Bottom 6:

1. Tommy Sweeney 47.2

2. Anthony Firkser 47.9

3. Eric Ebron 48.4

4. O.J. Howard 49.4

6. Garrett Griffin 50.5



OFFENSIVE TACKLE



Top 7:

1. Trent Williams 99.0

2. Tyron Smith 91.7

3. Michael Onwenu 87.9

4. Tristan Wirfs 84.8

5. Andrew Whitworth 84.0

6. Braden Smith 83.5

7. Jordan Mailata 82.8



Bottom 7:

1. Rashod Hill 42.2

2. Trey Pipkins 42.6

3a. Liam Eichenberg 48.4

3b. Justin Herron 48.4

5. Brandon Parker 50.8

6. Jesse Davis 53.1

7. Matt Nelson 53.7



OFFENSIVE GUARD



Top 7:

1. Zack Martin 94.6

2. Joel Bitonio 92.7

3. Shaq Mason 86.0

4. Wyatt Teller 85.2

5. Ali Marpet 82.4

6. Chris Lindstrom 80.9

7. Wes Schweitzer 79.4



Bottom 7:

1. Alex Leatherwood 41.0

2. Trent Scott 42.1

3. Calvin Throckmorton 42.7

4. Cody Ford 46.7

5. Austin Jackson 47.8

6. Jackson Carman 48.9

7. Tytus Howard 49.1



CENTER



Top 5:

1. Creed Humphrey 90.4

2. Jason Kelce 84.7

3. Corey Linsley 84.2

4. Chase Roullier 81.4

5. Brian Allen 78.0



Bottom 5:

1. Kyle Fuller 46.4

2. Austin Reiter 48.4

3. Trey Hopkins 49.7

4. Sam Mustipher 51.2

5. Pat Elfein 51.6



CORNERBACK



Top 7:

1. A.J. Terrell 85.7

2. Jalen Ramsey 85.3

3. Rashad Fenton 84.0

4. Darius Slay 83.0

5. Mike Hughes 81.3

6. Kendall Fuller 81.1

7. Chidobe Awuzie 80.2



Bottom 7:

1a. Mackensie Alexander 43.7

1b. Brandin Echols 43.7

3. Ugo Amadi 46.5

4. Bashaud Breeland 47.2

5. A.J. Parker 47.7

6. Brandon Facyson 48.4

7. Kyle Fuller 48.7



SAFETY



Top 7:

1. Kevin Byard 89.9

2. Antoine Winfield Jr. 85.1

3. Adrian Phillips 83.1

4. Marcus Williams 82.4

5. Jevon Holland 81.6

6a. Jimmie Ward 80.2

6b. Amani Hooker 80.2



Bottom 7:

1. Lonnie Johnson Jr. 29.1

2. Will Harris 42.3

3. Nick Scott 44.8

4. Daniel Sorensen 48.0

5. Minkah Fitzpatrick 49.5

6. Eric Murray 49.8

7. Tre Norwood 50.3



LINEBACKER



Top 7:

1. Micah Parsons 83.9

2. De'Vondre Campbell 83.1

3. Alexander Johnson 81.1

4. Pete Werner 80.9

5. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 79.7

6. Bobby Wagner 77.0

7. Darius Leonard 75.4



Bottom 7:

1. Alec Ogletree 28.4

2. Tae Crowder 29.0

3. Justin Strnad 31.9

4. Derrick Barnes 32.2

5. Alex Anzalone 34.1

6. Devin Bush 34.5

7. Eric Wilson 35.3



"INTERIOR DEFENDER"



Top 7:

1. Aaron Donald 93.9

2. Cameron Heyward 91.5

3. Jonathan Allen 90.5

4. Chris Jones 86.6

5. Calais Campbell 84.4

6. Christian Wilkins 83.1

7. Zach Sieler 80.8



Bottom 7:

1. Vernon Butler 34.9

2. Hassan Ridgeway 35.0

3. Carl Davis 40.0

4. Raekwon Davis 40.7

5. Leki Fotu 41.3

6a. Sheldon RAnkins 43.5

6b. Solomon Thomas 43.5

6c. Naquan Jones 43.5

6d. Danny Shelton 43.5



"EDGE DEFENDER"



Top 7:

1. Myles Garrett 92.1

2. Maxx Crosby 90.9

3. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 88.9

4. T.J. Watt 88.6

5. Joey Bosa 87.9

6. Nick Bosa 87.5

7a. Marcus Davenport 87.0

7b. Jonathan Greenard 87.0



Bottom 7:

1. Steven Means 47.1

2. Brandon Copeland 48.0

3. K'Lavon Chaisson 48.8

4. Jason Pierre-Paul 48.9

5. Terrell Lewis 50.3

6. Bud Dupree 50.4

7. D.J. Wonnum 51.3



KICKER



Top 5:

1. Justin Tucker 92.8

2. Jake Elliott 86.1

3. Chris Boswell 82.5

4. Zane Gonzalez 81.3

5. Younghoe Koo 79.9



Bottom 5:

1. Josh Lambo 26.7

2. Tristan Vizaino 28.7

3. Alex Kessman 29.3

4. Cody Parkey 32.9

5. Matt Ammendola 35.7



PUNTER



Top 5:

1. A.J. Cole III 85.8

2. Logan Cooke 72.1

3. Bryan Anger 71.0

4. Thomas Morstead 70.9

5. Blake Gillikin 70.2



Bottom 5:

1. Ryan Winslow 43.5

2. Ande Lee 44.6

3. Johnny Townsend 46.6

4. Tommy Townsend 48.2

5. Michael Palardy 51.8