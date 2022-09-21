PFF Ratings through Week 2

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 5,989
- Reaction score
- 6,227
- Location
- SO CAL
I hope he's opposite X on Sunday, with Needham on McKenzie in the slot.Shocking how well CB Kohou is playing!
View attachment 118773
87.3% and 83.9% over two games. It's not a huge variance either way.Happy for Kader but this is why it's important to take these grades with a huge grain of salt. No way Kader played better than Hill. Curious to see LJ's grade
Especially if WR Davis is out again this week. They may move McKenzie outside if Davis is out. Either way we can put Needham on him. It's a good matchup.I hope he's opposite X on Sunday, with Needham on McKenzie in the slot.