 PFF Ratings through Week 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF Ratings through Week 2

M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,569
Reaction score
2,059
Happy for Kader but this is why it's important to take these grades with a huge grain of salt. No way Kader played better than Hill. Curious to see LJ's grade
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,989
Reaction score
6,227
Location
SO CAL
mandal24 said:
Happy for Kader but this is why it's important to take these grades with a huge grain of salt. No way Kader played better than Hill. Curious to see LJ's grade
Click to expand...
87.3% and 83.9% over two games. It's not a huge variance either way.
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,989
Reaction score
6,227
Location
SO CAL
PhinFan1968 said:
I hope he's opposite X on Sunday, with Needham on McKenzie in the slot.
Click to expand...
Especially if WR Davis is out again this week. They may move McKenzie outside if Davis is out. Either way we can put Needham on him. It's a good matchup.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom