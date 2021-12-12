 PFF's five highest-graded Miami Dolphins at the bye week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF's five highest-graded Miami Dolphins at the bye week

PFF's five highest-graded Miami Dolphins at the bye week

There’s definitely an argument for a few snubs.
5. QB Tua Tagovailoa - 78.8​



USATSI_17300215.jpg



No other player has encapsulated the craziness of the season quite like Tagovailoa. He suffered two injuries that cost him five starts, where the Dolphins lost four of those starts, and the only win came against Baltimore where Tagovailoa came in during the second half for the injured Jacoby Brissett.


On the season, the 23-year-old has thrown for 1,945 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 96.1 passer rating and completing 70.9% of his passes.


Tagovailoa’s numbers don’t jump off the page, but he’s doing everything his coaches ask of him, and he’s leading the offense effeciently.
 
