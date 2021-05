25. WILL FULLER V, MIAMI DOLPHINS​ Fuller is a genuine speedster who has proven to be one of the most dangerous deep threats at the position when healthy. Over 26% of his targets since 2018 have resulted in a 15-plus-yard gain, the eighth-highest percentage among wide receivers over that span.



Despite missing significant time in each of those three seasons, Fuller came in at No. 8 in total receiving yards on vertical targets where he had separation on his coverage defender. Him on the field alongside Fuller is a genuine speedster who has proven to be one of the most dangerous deep threats at the position when healthy. Over 26% of his targets since 2018 have resulted in a 15-plus-yard gain, the eighth-highest percentage among wide receivers over that span.Despite missing significant time in each of those three seasons, Fuller came in at No. 8 in total receiving yards on vertical targets where he had separation on his coverage defender. Him on the field alongside Jaylen Waddle is a scary thought. Click to expand...

27. DEVANTE PARKER, MIAMI DOLPHINS​ Parker revitalized his career in 2018 and 2019, earning the best season grades among his six NFL campaigns. He ranks 23rd in receiving grade over the past two seasons, churning out 55 explosive receptions of 15-plus yards (tied for seventh) and 43 contested catches (second) in the process. Parker accomplished that while seeing the third-highest rate of snaps against press coverage (45.6%). He leads the league in 15-plus-yard pass plays against press coverage since 2019 (32). Parker revitalized his career in 2018 and 2019, earning the best season grades among his six NFL campaigns. He ranks 23rd in receiving grade over the past two seasons, churning out 55 explosive receptions of 15-plus yards (tied for seventh) and 43 contested catches (second) in the process. Parker accomplished that while seeing the third-highest rate of snaps against press coverage (45.6%). He leads the league in 15-plus-yard pass plays against press coverage since 2019 (32). Click to expand...

This is what they had to say about Fuller and Parker.The way I read this is defenses play press against Parker because they believe it gives them an advantage, and we all know that Parker is one of the worst WRs at gaining separation. I don't have the data, but I would guess defenses play Parker straight up.If you were the OC. How would you utilize Parker? What personnel grouping would you use, 11 or 12. What WR would you prefer to use in each?