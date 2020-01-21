PFT: Dolphins would love to land Joe Burrow

The Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs at 5-11. They wouldn’t have made the playoffs if they’d gone 1-15, obviously. But they would have been in position to get the guy they covet most at the top of the draft.

Per a league source, the Dolphins covet LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Specifically, the guy who signs the checks — owner Stephen Ross — is the one who wants Burrow. It’s unknown at this point whether coach Brian Flores and/or G.M. Chris Grier agree.

The Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs at 5-11. They wouldn’t have made the playoffs if they’d gone 1-15, obviously. But they would have been in position to get the guy they covet most at the top of the draft.

Per a league source, the Dolphins covet LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Specifically, the guy who signs the checks — owner Stephen Ross — is the one who wants Burrow. It’s unknown at this point whether coach Brian Flores and/or G.M. Chris Grier agree.

Makes more sense than trading up to 2 for that China doll, Tua.
 
There are going to be dozens of these stories about how we want this QB (or even other position) over the person we all know they really want, get used to it it's all part of the game.
 
I have to imagine by the time the draft actually happens we will have seen multiple articles linking Miami to just about every QB in this class. Tua check, burrow check, Herbert check...just saw a couple for love check....
All to ensure the peanut BRITTLE QB lands in S. FLORIDA.
 
Cincinnati needs a quarterback as much as Miami does. Like the Dolphins they waited too long with their current guy, Andy Dalton.

Can't see them trading if they also love Burrow.
 
I have to imagine by the time the draft actually happens we will have seen multiple articles linking Miami to just about every QB in this class. Tua check, burrow check, Herbert check...just saw a couple for love check....
Yeah but you know Stephen Ross is willing to do and pay whatever it would take to get Joe Burrow here. Heisman winner, national champ, FBS passing TDs record. Ross wants him bad. It would just depend on GM and rest of staff if they felt the same and if the #1 pick was actually obtainable.
 
Dalton I think is 32, so they don't NEED a QB. Plus, we can always trade them Rosen too, so they get a riser. AND, they can still draft Herbert or Tua.

But, if Miami wanted the #1 pick all along, why on earth did they keep winning? Lol.
 
Dalton I think is 32, so they don't NEED a QB. Plus, we can always trade them Rosen too, so they get a riser. AND, they can still draft Herbert or Tua.

But, if Miami wanted the #1 pick all along, why on earth did they keep winning? Lol.
Rosen's stock has only gone down since the day he was drafted. The Bengals benched Dalton for Ryan Finley. Ryan ****ing Finley. They are done with Dalton.

Miami won games because that's what you strive to do in the NFL. You play to win the game.
 
According to a tweet by Dan Sileo, the Bengals and Dolphins are talking trade for #1 pick. He claims, we should, "Stay Tuned"?
 
