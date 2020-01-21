PFT: Dolphins would love to land Joe Burrow

Source: Dolphins would love to land Joe Burrow The Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs at 5-11. They wouldn’t have made the playoffs if they’d gone 1-15, obviously. But they would have been in position to get the guy they covet …

The Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs at 5-11. They wouldn’t have made the playoffs if they’d gone 1-15, obviously. But they would have been in position to get the guy they covet most at the top of the draft.Per a league source, the Dolphins covet LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.Specifically, the guy who signs the checks — owner Stephen Ross — is the one who wants Burrow. It’s unknown at this point whether coach Brian Flores and/or G.M. Chris Grier agree.