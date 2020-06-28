PFT: Kenny Stills Unimpressed with Stephen Ross Donation

foozool13
We are one of TWO teams with a minority GM and in addition have a minority HC. On top of that we have multiple minority owners who are major community players.
I was a Stills fan when he was here, but this sounds like sour grapes. He needs to move on.
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.c...tills-unimpressed-with-stephen-ross-donation/
