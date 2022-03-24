Average Joe
Tyreek Hill eager to work out with Jaylen Waddle, and challenge him to a race - ProFootballTalk
New Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he and Jaylen Waddle can make each other better in Miami. But first Hill wants to establish who’s faster.Hill said he sent a direct message to Waddle shortly after finding out they’d be teammates, and the two of them plan to work out together.“We’re...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
This is a good take from Florio and Simms imo. For those that not have watched yet check it out! I’ve never liked Simms… I don’t think anyone on here really does but they’re giving us a lot of props. Just thought I’d throw it out there. Even Tua fans may like!!