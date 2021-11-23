Phillip Lindsay

GREEKDOLFAN
Thought he was very productive in Denver....their o-line was and still is significantly better than ours. Bigger back with speed!
He's not bigger...
what would he cost?? still want to see Doaks out there just to get a feel for the guy.. (hunter long too btw)
Lindsay is about the same size as Gaskin and Ahmad. Good back, but we would need an oline to get anything out of him.