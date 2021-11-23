 Phillip Lindsay | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Phillip Lindsay

GREEKDOLFAN

Thought he was very productive in Denver....their o-line was and still is significantly better than ours. Bigger back with speed!
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
He's not bigger...

See ya in the NFL forum....
 
tommyp

what would he cost?? still want to see Doaks out there just to get a feel for the guy.. (hunter long too btw)
 
gregorygrant83

Lindsay is about the same size as Gaskin and Ahmad. Good back, but we would need an oline to get anything out of him.
 
